NFL releases 2019 preseason dates and times

The Oakland Raiders will serve as the designated home team against the Green Bay Packers during a Week 3 matchup played at IG Field in Winnipeg, Canada on Aug. 22. It will be the first NFL game played in Canada since 2013. Another oddity to the schedule sends the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys to Honolulu, Hawaii for Week 2 matchup at Aloha Stadium on Aug. 17. The NFL hasn't held an exhibition game at the stadium since 1976.