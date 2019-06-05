NFL releases 2019 preseason dates and times

Football is officially headed north of the border and halfway across the Pacific Ocean this August, as the complete 2019 preseason schedule was announced by the NFL on Wednesday.
Action begins in Canton, Ohio for the NFL/Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1, with the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos meet in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIII. Each team will celebrate that weekend at the enshrinement ceremony, as Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, former Denver cornerback Champ Bailey and former Atlanta tight end Tony Gonzalez are inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Oakland Raiders will serve as the designated home team against the Green Bay Packers during a Week 3 matchup played at IG Field in Winnipeg, Canada on Aug. 22. It will be the first NFL game played in Canada since 2013. Another oddity to the schedule sends the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys to Honolulu, Hawaii for Week 2 matchup at Aloha Stadium on Aug. 17. The NFL hasn't held an exhibition game at the stadium since 1976.
Here is complete 2019 NFL preseason week-by-week schedule (all times Eastern):