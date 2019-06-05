NFL releases 2019 preseason dates and times

Published: Jun 05, 2019 at 09:37 AM

Football is officially headed north of the border and halfway across the Pacific Ocean this August, as the complete 2019 preseason schedule was announced by the NFL on Wednesday.

Action begins in Canton, Ohio for the NFL/Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1, with the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos meet in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIII. Each team will celebrate that weekend at the enshrinement ceremony, as Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, former Denver cornerback Champ Bailey and former Atlanta tight end Tony Gonzalez are inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Oakland Raiders will serve as the designated home team against the Green Bay Packers during a Week 3 matchup played at IG Field in Winnipeg, Canada on Aug. 22. It will be the first NFL game played in Canada since 2013. Another oddity to the schedule sends the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys to Honolulu, Hawaii for Week 2 matchup at Aloha Stadium on Aug. 17. The NFL hasn't held an exhibition game at the stadium since 1976.

Here is complete 2019 NFL preseason week-by-week schedule (all times Eastern):

Hall of Fame Game

Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos (NBC, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 1

Week 1

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (7 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 8

New York Jets at New York Giants (7 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 8

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 8

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 8

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 8

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 8

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 8

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears (8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 8

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers (8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 8

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (10 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 8

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (10 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers (7:30 p.m.), Friday, Aug. 9

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (8 p.m.), Friday, Aug. 9

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (8 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 10

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders (8 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 10

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (9 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 10

Week 2

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars (7 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 15

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 15

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 15

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 15

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 15

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers (7 p.m.), Friday, Aug. 16

Chicago Bears at New York Giants (7:30 p.m.), Friday, Aug. 16

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:30 p.m.), Friday, Aug. 16

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts (4 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 17

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans (7 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 17

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (7:30 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 17

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans (8 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 17

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (10 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 17 (game played in Honolulu, Hawaii)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, 4 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 18

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (FOX, 8 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 18

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 18

Week 3

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals (7 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 22

Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 22

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 22

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 22

Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders (8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 22 (game played in Winnipeg, Canada)

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:30 p.m.), Friday, Aug. 23

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS, 8 p.m.), Friday, Aug. 23

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 24

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (7 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 24

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts (7 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 24

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets (7:30 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 24

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (8 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 24

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (9 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 24

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers (10 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC, 8 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 25

Week 4

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (7 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers (7 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29 

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (7 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (7 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets (7 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

New York Giants at New England Patriots (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins (7:30 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears (8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers (8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans (8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints (8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (9 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (10 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks (10 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

