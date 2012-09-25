NFL, referees continue negotiating for fourth straight day

Many of the veteran referees, who are part-time employees of the NFL, opted out of retirement plans at their full-time jobs because of the NFL pension, making the switch a non-starter in these talks for them. According to NFLRA sources, offers have been made to grandfather in the existing referees and have the new ones on 401(k) plans, which a source briefed on the negotiations said the league found "untenable", given the climate of the American economy.