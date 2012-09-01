NFL, referees break off talks; replacements likely for Week 1

Published: Sep 01, 2012 at 07:17 AM

The most recent set of negotiations between the NFL and NFL Referee Association have broken off, greatly increasing the chances that Week 1 of the season begins on Wednesday with the replacement officials in place.

According to sources involved in the talks, the two parties exchanged numbers and ideas Thursday and Friday. That led to a Saturday morning meeting in New York between the league and union with hopes that striking a deal was possible before the start of the season.

But any optimism dissipated quickly on Saturday. One officiating source referred to the session as "not productive," and both parties released statements afterward.

Rosenthal: Memo adds pressure

The NFL issued a memo to all 32 teams Wednesday informing clubs that replacement refs will be used come Week 1. Gregg Rosenthal writes the memo is standard hardball. More ...

"Commissioner (Roger) Goodell and other NFL staff members concluded three days of talks today with representatives of the NFLRA without reaching an agreement," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said in a statement. "No further talks were scheduled. We are proceeding with the replacement officials."

NFLRA spokesman Michael Arnold said, "We met with the NFL this morning and discussed various potential solutions to reach a new collective bargaining agreement. Unfortunately we were unable to reach any agreement. We are disappointed because it means that our members will not be back on the field for Week 1 of the regular season due to the NFL's continuing lockout. We remain willing to negotiate with the NFL in order to reach a fair agreement. However, no additional meetings are scheduled at this time."

According to an NFL source, the league identified economic concessions it was willing to give to the officials earlier in the week, and this morning the league reaffirmed its offer. But the officials, according to the NFL source, decided this morning to revert to their pre-lockout position.

A union source comfirmed that the parties had exchanged ideas "on how to close the gap on our proposals. But the idea that we agreed to any numbers in advance of that meeting is false. Likewise, the idea that we walked away from the meeting is completely false."

The biggest sticking point for the referees has been with the retirement plans offered. The union initially was dead set against the elimination of its defined-benefits plan (pension), while the league was insistent on switching it to a 401(k).

According to union sources, the officials agreed to offer the concession of having all new officials put on a 401(k) plan, with the old officials' pensions grandfathered in. A union source said the league has outright refused that offer, and that it's a major issue for the existing officials since many of them opted out of retirement benefits with their full-time employers.

Monday has been floated as an unofficial hard deadline to have an agreement in place in time to get the officials back on the field for Week 1, which kicks off in New Jersey on Monday night. But the referees have a process they'd have to go through, which includes approval of a new CBA by their board, and an in-person meeting of all officials to ratify it.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW