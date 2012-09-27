NFL referee lockout could lead to asterisk on 2012 season



Charley Casserly NFL.com

Replacement refs won't even be a footnote in NFL history books

We will need time to judge how history will view these 48 games officiated by the replacement officials. The most lasting impact of the replacement officials might be the Green Bay Packers' record at the end of the season. If the game they lost to the Seattle Seahawks affects their season in a negative way, it will take a while for Packers fans to forgive and forget.

I believe over a period of time these games will fade into history and not even be a footnote in the annals of the NFL. I think what we can learn from these past few weeks is that the rules of the NFL are very complicated and are going to be hard for a group of inexperienced officials to enforce. Hopefully when the next negotiations occur, both sides will find a middle ground and eliminate the possibility of this happening again.