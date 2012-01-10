NFL referee Corrente steps away to continue cancer treatment

"Getting knocked down and hurt in that Baltimore game might have saved my life," he told SI.com's Peter King. "Then I started taking Motrin, which I found out causes your blood to thin. It broke through blood vessels and would come out when I coughed. Obviously, you've got to find out why that's happening. Had I not done anything, or had I taken Tylenol, which doesn't cause your blood to thin, I probably wouldn't have discovered this for a while -- and by then, I'd have needed massive surgery, and who knows what chances I would have had."