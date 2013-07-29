NFL quarterback battle roundup: Who's in front?

Bucky Brooks made his predictions Monday on how each quarterback battle will end. We'll take a look to find out how each battle has started.
New York Jets:NFL Network analyst Heath Evans said the difference between Geno Smith and Mark Sanchez in practice Monday was like "night and day" in favor of Smith. Evans was impressed with Smith's arm strength and command of the offense. Coach Rex Ryan said he was impressed that Smith hasn't thrown an interception through four days of practice. NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, meanwhile, said Smith looked great in practice over the weekend but was "embarrassing" in conditioning sprints after practice.
Overall, Smith's early practices have quieted concerns about his performance during organized team activites and minicamp. A tie in this battle goes to the rookie.
Philadelphia Eagles:Michael Vick and Nick Foles are evenly splitting reps. No one watching practice has reported any meaningful separation between the two quarterbacks yet. Matt Barkley is getting far fewer snaps as the No. 3 quarterback.
Oakland Raiders: While reports suggest Terrelle Pryor has made strides, this still looks like Matt Flynn's job to lose. All reports indicate Flynn has looked solid as the No. 1 quarterback to start camp. Rookie Tyler Wilson is third in line for now and has struggled early in camp.
This is not a great sign, considering there isn't a true pass rush yet. Blaine Gabbertleft practice with a right ankle injury, but it initially sounds minor. Chad Henne has a better chance to win this battle than people think.
Buffalo Bills:Kevin Kolb received slightly more reps that EJ Manuel to open training camp, but that's to be expected. Kolb also received the first snap of camp. Manuel connected on some long bombs Sunday. Coach Doug Marrone says he wants to make a decision around 10 to 12 days before the season starts.