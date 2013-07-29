NFL quarterback battle roundup: Who's in front?

New York Jets:NFL Network analyst Heath Evans said the difference between Geno Smith and Mark Sanchez in practice Monday was like "night and day" in favor of Smith. Evans was impressed with Smith's arm strength and command of the offense. Coach Rex Ryan said he was impressed that Smith hasn't thrown an interception through four days of practice. NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, meanwhile, said Smith looked great in practice over the weekend but was "embarrassing" in conditioning sprints after practice.