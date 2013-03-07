NFL prospect Ryan Swope impresses in trick-shot video

We love this stuff. The guys from the trick-shot troupe, "Dude Perfect," have teamed with Ryan Swope to create a reel of highlights showcasing the Texas A&M wide receiver's considerable athletic prowess.
Jeremiah: Most versatile prospects
Daniel Jeremiah spotlights five multifaceted weapons creating a major buzz among evaluators heading into the 2013 NFL Draft. More ...
The reel exists ostensibly to help Swope earn the cover spot of "NCAA Football 14," a video-game franchise we don't play, and hence, don't care about. However, we love when footballs are fired out of machines and into basketball hoops from great distances. If noted draft prospects are catching eggs dropped from the top of stadiums, that's cool, too.
Especially when there's a random guy dressed as a panda running around during said proceedings.
Enjoy.