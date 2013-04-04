Around the League

Presented By

NFL preseason schedule: Lots of intriguing matchups

Published: Apr 04, 2013 at 09:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The NFL's 2013 preseason schedule is out!

Hey, we haven't seen a football game in two months. We'll take our excitement where we can find it.

Perhaps the most intriguing preseason matchup will take place in Week 3 when the Seattle Seahawks travel to Green Bay for a nationally televised Friday night showdown with the Packers.

The game will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Seahawks' controversial victory over the Packers at the hands of the replacement referees last season. We'll see if Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers made serious offseason adjustments against the read-option offense that gave his defense fits in their NFC divisional round playoff loss to the 49ers.

The preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 on NBC, featuring two of 2013 Hall of Fame inductee Bill Parcells' former teams in the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. That game will give us an early glimpse of the Dolphins' free-agent haul, including Mike Wallace, Dustin Keller and Brandon Gibson on offense and Dannell Ellerbe, Philip Wheeler and Brent Grimes on defense.

Week 1's only nationally televised game, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons, will be the first chance to see Steven Jackson and Osi Umenyiora in their new uniforms. The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers also meet in a potential Super Bowl preview. The New England Patriots hit the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles in a track meet featuring two up-tempo offenses.

Week 2 could offer a chance for the entire country to gauge the progress of Robert Griffin III's surgically repaired knee, as the Washington Redskins host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first Monday Night Football game of the year. The Broncos continue their NFC West tour with another potential Super Bowl preview against the Seahawks.

It's always hard to muster up enthusiasm for Week 4 of the preseason. We can't say with a straight face that the Patriots can gain some measure of Super-Bowl revenge by knocking off the New York Giants.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.