NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Lions, Eagles soar into top three

Nobody is making fun of these guys anymore. Well, maybe that's an overreaction. But they shouldn't be! Especially when the Jets have more wins than eight teams. Even more shockingly, New York -- tied with the 2-2 Patriots and one game back of the 3-1 Bills -- is in the thick of the AFC East race. On that note, if you didn't catch Bilal Powell's run-stumble-off-to-the-races against the Jags, watch it again. Even if you take Powell's 75-yard burner out of the final total, the Jets still ran for 181 yards. Much credit to the defense, which impacted the game all the way until this deal was five quarters deep. Jacksonville QB Blake Bortles went 15 of 35 passing for 140 yards, and when it mattered in OT, that group forced him out of the pocket to coerce a punt deep in Jags territory. Ballgame.