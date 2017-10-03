NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Lions, Eagles soar into top three

Another wild week in the NFL was immediately muted by the horrible mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Look, this is a football column. But it's extremely hard to not have part of the mind wondering what is going on in the world. Sunday night's appalling loss of life was senseless and tragic. And given all the other bad news as of late -- hurricanes rocking Houston, Florida and Puerto Rico, culture wars tearing apart our social fabric -- it feels as if we are living though an awful chapter in our country's history, at best.
So, as you read the contents below, please don't mistake any lighthearted banter to be indicative of how your writer feels at the moment these words are being typed. My hope is that we don't become desensitized as the distance from these events grows. I won't. Empathy endures -- and often produces great change.
Going beyond that notion, and for lack of a better way to put it, I am glad you can come here and have some form of diversion. Sports have always been a gift in that way. On to brighter, football thoughts ...
Call it more of an amble.
Do you believe in miracles? See below.
Like last week, the Power Rankings are as jumbled as ever. It's just what happens when you get another early-season week full of confounding results. Massive movement abounds, with some unusual teams in the top 10. Thus, your take is as welcome as ever: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
PROGRAMMING NOTE: For more in-depth analysis on the updated league pecking order, tune in to NFL Network every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET for the "NFL Power Rankings" show. Want to add YOUR voice? Call (888) 553-7436 and leave a message with your opinion, and your comments could be played on the air.