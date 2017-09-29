Davante Adams hospitalized after hit by Trevathan

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to the hospital Thursday night after taking a hard hit to the helmet against the Chicago Bears.

Adams was transported by ambulance to Bellin Hospital in Green Bay to undergo evaluations for a head and neck injury and the possibility of a concussion, the Packers announced. The team reported he was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities.

Adams was hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan on a third-and-goal reception in the third quarter. Trevathan was penalized for unnecessary roughness, extending Green Bay's touchdown drive.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Trevathan said he never intentionally trying to hurt Adams.

"I was just trying to make a play. It wasn't intentional. I was just trying to do my job and he ended up getting hurt," Trevathan said. "I'm sorry about that and I'm going to reach out to him."

Trevathan said he doesn't believe he should be suspended for the hit.

"We'll see. I'm sure [the NFL will] look at it," Trevathan said. "It was a flag. I'll be ready for whatever they throw my way."

"I'm not a dirty player, so I don't think it was a dirty hit."

Adams exited the game with two receptions for 13 yards in the Packers' 35-14 victory.

"It's really tough to see your teammate not able to move," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "I kind of had a right-down-the-line look at what happen as he was stood up, got hit ... and you can tell he was in a bad place, in a bad way, that he probably knocked out, so that's tough."