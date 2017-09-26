NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Titans hit top five; Steelers plunge

What a surreal, unbelievable and surprising NFL weekend.

I'm talking about more than someone deciding to "stick to sports," with plenty else going on in the world. Plenty else was happening in the football universe, as several teams delivered shocking upsets and memorable finishes. But Week 3 of the 2017 season will go down in history for different reasons, with the unpredictability of the games an afterthought.

There are a couple of things to factor in when reading the below rankings:

1) Everyone has beaten everyone. Well, not literally, but you get what I'm saying. This presents an issue when it comes to those folks who want me to automatically place any particular head-to-head winner over the loser. The Bears beat the Steelers, but were blown out by the Bucs ... who got dusted by the Vikings ... who got destroyed by the Steelers. See what I mean?

2) Injuries are important. The Packers' offensive tackles come to mind ...

3) There were larger fluctuations this week than in any other during the seven years I've done the rankings.

Now on to more fluctuation, like falling down ...

If the offensive coordinator's job is to coordinate the offense, that certainly looked coordinated.

The typically strong outfits, like the Seahawks and Packers, don't all look the part. Thus, the top 10 features a couple of teams that haven't resided that high on the list in a long time. Where do you sit on the top 10 -- and beyond? Thoughts welcome ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

RANK 3 2-1 PATRIOTS Exhilarating win followed by a lack of movement in the Power Rankings. With five more touchdown passes against the Texans' defense, including the improbable game-winner to Brandin Cooks in the fourth quarter, Tom Brady poured more cement on his status as the greatest quarterback to ever lace 'em up. The issue here is the fact that the Patriots needed all five of those touchdown passes, at home, against a team featuring a rookie quarterback making his second start. Even the most ardent fans in New England must be concerned about Matt Patricia's defense, which allowed 417 yards and 23 first downs Sunday.

RANK 8 2-1 RAIDERS 6 The Raiders created much drama Sunday night ... Would they eclipse 100 yards? They did, with approximately one minute left in the fourth quarter, trying to scratch out a drive from somewhere near their own end zone. The offensive line was overwhelmed at the point of attack. Amari Cooper caught one pass for 6 yards. Not to be outdone, Michael Crabtree caught one for 7. The run game walked. The defense made up for it by not tackling. OK, we're done here.

RANK 9 2-1 VIKINGS 8 Raise your hand if you thought Case Keenum was going to ball out against the Bucs. Holy Andre Ware and Kevin Kolb, Keenum was the difference on Sunday, keeping drives going to not only push the Minnesota offense, but provide Mike Zimmer's defense with a blow on the sideline. Keenum's unbelievable line: 25 of 33 for 369 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, a career day for the former University of Houston Cougar and Houston Texan. For longtime Vikings fans, Keenum's effort standing in for Sam Bradford reminded me of when Wade Wilson took over for Tommy Kramer and proceeded to lead Jerry Burns' group all the way to the 1987 NFC Championship Game. Thirty years later, and the Vikes are one of the better teams in the conference.

RANK 10 2-1 PACKERS 3 You can't stop Geronimo Allison. The Bengals learned as much on Sunday, when a national CBS audience was introduced to his legend. Tony Romo was quite enthusiastic about Allison's catch-and-run in OT. OK, so maybe the win didn't go the way the Packers drew it up on Sunday. They were one of a handful of presumably solid teams that survived near upsets (or fell) in Week 3. Green Bay is obviously hurt by its starting offensive line not being intact. However, that means Mike McCarthy can expect improvement over the back half of the season. On that note: Rookie cornerback Kevin King is a player to circle. Another note: Aaron Rodgers is still otherworldly, pick-six included.

RANK 11 2-1 BRONCOS 5 What is this Broncos team? A contender for the AFC West that will be there with the Raiders and Chiefs come season's end? Or is Vance Joseph's group a marginal wild-card squad? While many readers wanted them in the top five last week, remember that both of Denver's first two games were at home. Playing a solid defense -- on the road -- evened things out, if you will. And there was nothing fluky about the loss to the Bills. The Broncos have always boasted one of the premier home-field advantages in sports -- which will be tested with the Raiders coming to town this week.

RANK 13 2-1 STEELERS 8 Did the real Steelers ever come out of the locker room Sunday? Yes, actually, they did. While we all wait for Pittsburgh to perform like the Super Bowl contenders everyone predicted them to be, the harsh reality is, this is precisely what the Steelers have been in the Mike Tomlin era. While there can be no doubt that the quality margins between the 32 teams are slimmer than ever, Pittsburgh has been consistently inconsistent against lesser opponents -- particularly on the road -- throughout the 11 seasons Tomlin has been running the ship. To Tomlin's credit, he usually gets this group ready for the postseason. Last year, they needed a heroic A.B. stretch just to make the playoffs. Can they even get close this year? Well, let's not overreact. Have you seen the AFC North?

RANK 14 2-1 JAGUARS 8 The 44-7 thrashing of the Ravens, the complete dominance from the defense and Marcedes Lewis' three scores were all shocking. After watching three games of the Jaguars' 2017 catalogue, I can say this much is certain: Throwing the football against this group will not be easy. So if the Jags can continue to get turnover-free-ish football from Blake Bortles, there's no reason 9-7 and an AFC South division title isn't possible.

RANK 15 2-1 BILLS 11 While not many people circled Broncos-Bills as a must-watch contest -- or thought, Sure, Buffalo might lose, but the Bills will play Denver tough -- Sunday's matchup at Ralph Wilson was perhaps the least-talked-about upset of Week 3. Despite missing a couple of key players, the Bills controlled the engagement all second half. Forcing two Trevor Siemian turnovers and riding an effective Tyrod Taylor performance (20 of 26 passing for 213 yards, two scores and a passer rating of 126.0), all of a sudden, the play-for-next-year fiction has been turned on its ear. Sean McDermott's defense, which has allowed 37 points in three games, has turned into viable-this-year nonfiction. Next up: at Falcons. Oh, boy.

RANK 16 2-1 RAMS 5 The Rams delivered on Thursday in what might be the game of the year thus far. The offense looks completely different from how it did last year, in the best possible interpretation of that phrase. The defense under coordinator Wade Phillips might take a bit more time to gel -- usually, a new offense is slower to develop than a new D, but not in this case. Meanwhile, the nice start for this franchise is not an aberration -- unlike last year's 3-1 record, which was smoke, mirrors and a bushy mustache.

RANK 17 1-2 SEAHAWKS 8 Contrary to national perception, the Seahawks did not lose to the Titans solely because of the offensive line or even the offense as a whole. Yes, in the first half, Seattle's offense stunk. But the unit rebounded to put up 433 total yards and 27 points on the road, while the much-maligned line surrendered one whole sack. Those stats should point to a win. The problem was the defense, from penalties to blown coverage and, most noticeably, not peeling off downfield blocks. Tell me, Seahawks fans, am I seeing this wrong? (@HarrisonNFL)

RANK 18 1-1 BUCCANEERS 8 The Bucs are simply not strong enough in the run game right now to survive subpar play from Jameis Winston, at least not when the defense falters. While Tampa Bay's roster carries plenty of pieces on offense, sans a run game, Winston can't carry the entire team in track meets. The defense really is (we think?) better than it appeared to be while allowing Case Keenum to put up Tecmo Bowl numbers with relative ease. But is it a top-five group? No. Top 10? Maybe. Either way, Dirk Koetter's guys won't win six games, much less go 10-6, rushing for 26 yards and turning the ball over three times. On the plus side: Doug Martin's set to return to action in Week 5. (Hopefully, for the Bucs' sake, it'll be the 2012/2015 Doug Martin.)

RANK 19 1-2 SAINTS 6 Division games are always unpredictable. But you should never overlook the pride of a team not willing to let the season slip away in September. On Sunday, all of Twitter was praising Drew Brees, who was brilliantly efficient, if not prolific, going 22 of 29 for 230 yards, three scores and no picks. Yet, the real stud -- or studs -- from the win over the Panthers: Dennis Allen's defense. Yes, Cam Newton might have stunk as bad as the sports peanut gallery is saying (43.8 passer rating), but someone had to play well enough to make the Carolina QB look inept. Allen's unit intercepted Newton three times, and when it was time to play catch-up, the Panthers simply couldn't answer. Quality, quality win.

RANK 20 2-1 RAVENS 9 OK, running the football and playing defense is an age-old formula for winning -- but teams haven't been able to actually claim a W in a game in which their starting QB threw for 28 yards, as Joe Flacco did Sunday, since about 1928. While it would be easy to point to the defense in a 44-7 blowout loss for Baltimore, an offense that gains all of 186 yards and holds the ball for 25 minutes isn't doing that defense any favors. Larger indignation? Getting benched for Ryan Mallett.

RANK 23 1-2 TEXANS As a frustrated Bill O'Brien alluded after the three-point loss to the Patriots, there are no moral victories in the NFL. Nearly upsetting the Patriots on the road won't get the Texans any closer to the playoffs. They have gotten much closer to discovering a franchise quarterback. Deshaun Watson, mistakes and all, continues to impress, especially with his ability to improvise. The rookie out of Clemson helped Houston convert six third downs. So, to all those sleeping under a Colts blankie, or in a Jags onesie, or with a Titans night light, this team isn't going away.

RANK 24 1-2 CARDINALS 5 Wonderful opening drive, then ... what happened? Randomly came across that phraseology recently while perusing the 1979 Pocket Book of Pro Football. (Yes, I. Am. A. Football. Nerd.) Appropriate for this blurb, though, because the late-'70s Cardinals declined after losing coach Don Coryell and dynamic RB Terry Metcalf (to the CFL), with hopes rested on an aging quarterback. Sound familiar? Carson Palmer might not be Jim Hart, but this could be his final season. Maybe Larry Fitzgerald's, too. Bruce Arians', as well? With David Johnson -- who's equally dynamic to Terry Metcalf -- out of action, is this 2017 version of the Cards on a similarly depressing downswing?

RANK 25 0-3 GIANTS 1 The chances of making the playoffs at 0-3? Less than 5 percent. Does falling to 0-3 mean the Giants' season is over? No. What it does say is that New York can't wait for an offensive explosion by a fully healthy Odell Beckham Jr. to save its campaign. It's getting more difficult to ignore Eli Manning's interceptions, with two more tacked on this week. The defense played viably -- when it was tackling, anyway. And Paul Perkins can't be running up the backs of his linemen. Heck, that's a lot of stuff to correct. So, of course, the Giants will win this week.

RANK 26 1-2 JETS 6 What a performance from Todd Bowles' defense, which gave the Dolphins absolutely nothing on Sunday. Miami didn't even approach 300 total yards. There was nowhere to go down the field on so many plays, and all too often, the Jets forced Jay Cutler to move around the pocket or throw off his back foot. This after New York failed to even record a quarterback hit against the Raiders in Week 2. As I am typing this, Buster Skrine just sacked Cutler on a corner blitz. Ah, the wonders of Game Pass ... well, maybe I shouldn't be rewatching this game. It was ugly. And beautiful.

RANK 28 0-3 CHARGERS 8 I'm a fan of Philip Rivers, and I totally empathize with how often he must carry the Chargers on his shoulders, but the franchise quarterback will have to shoulder much blame in the loss to the Chiefs. Three first-half interceptions are what they are, so to speak. While Kansas City was in the driver's seat most of the afternoon at StubHub, the lead was seven points for the bulk of the game. That highlights the importance of a takeaway going one way or the other. At least Melvin Gordon finally showed signs of life. Few star players got off to a slower start than Gordon during the first two weeks -- if Gordon is indeed a star.

RANK 31 0-3 49ERS 2 Through a whole two weeks, fans were down on Brian Hoyer and the state of Kyle Shanahan's offense. But the "Thursday Night Football" loss flipped the script. Hoyer made some difficult throws, namely the fourth-quarter teardrop right into the hands of a sprinting Pierre Garcon. No, San Francisco didn't win. The defense didn't play well, but Shanahan's boys gave the Bay Area faithful something to cheer. All 638 of those who showed up, that is.

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.