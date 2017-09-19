NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs hit No. 1 spot

Week 3 is already here. Which means, while a few teams are bumpin', others are trying to climb out of a hole.
Of the undefeated teams, the Chiefs have been the most impressive, toppling the defending champs on the road, then coming home to take down a potential playoff team in the Eagles.
Starting 0-2, however, immediately drops playoff prospects to bleak. Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, just 10 percent of teams still seeking that first win in Week 3 managed to make it to the postseason. Taking a general accounting of the downtrodden -- Chargers, Giants, Saints, Bears, Browns, 49ers, Bengals, Colts and Jets -- I am not sure which is most capable of playing catchup, at least in the standings.
When it comes to the accounting of all 32 squads, as you know, these are not the Power Standings. Rather, this is a league hierarchy based on how powerful each team is at this very moment. (Still vague? Yeah, that's how I like it! But you get the point.) You might be surprised at how low one of the 2-0 outfits sits. Your thoughts? Send them along: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
-
Impressive follow-up to the Kickoff Game surprise, although Sunday's win over the Eagles was a struggle until the very end. Most noticeable was the Chiefs' pass rush, which got after Carson Wentz all throughout the second half. The safeties had a few difficulties early, which was to be expected, given the absence of Eric Berry, who is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. That's not too problematic, though. Not when the other guys' quarterback is running for his life. Way-too-early NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Justin Houston. Way too shoved around without getting even one OPI: Terrance Mitchell. I swear, on one play, Philly's Alshon Jeffery must've had Mitchell in a chokehold.
The return to Oakland, as a Raider, for native son Marshawn Lynch went off without a hitch Sunday, to say the least. Actually, the Raiders didn't really need their veteran power back against the Jets, as Lynch carried the ball just 12 times for 45 yards. But he got a touchdown, a dance and a lengthy break in while Jalen Richard and the rest of the team ran away with a 45-20 win. Oakland's defense, thought to be a factor that could drag this team down coming into the season, looks viable through two weeks. We'll see how the unit does after a long road trip to D.C. to face Kirk C.
So much for the demise of the Patriots. Felt so much pressure from the comments section of this article, Twitter and Maurice Jones-Drew on the "NFL Power Rankings" show to move New England further down, and I wouldn't do it. The most encouraging sign from Sunday's win in New Orleans -- one of the tougher venues in which to pull such a thing off -- was the re-emergence of Rob Gronkowski, who was effectively neutralized in Week 1 by Kansas City (and specifically, Eric Berry). Hopefully, Gronk, who suffered a groin injury in the victory, will be active this week. Gronk like touchdowns. Gronk like candy.
Wonderful performance from the Falcons, even with the late nervousness Sunday night. Agreed wholeheartedly with Cris Collinsworth, who aptly pointed out the Falcons were decidedly more confident in playing man coverage ... especially with a healthy Desmond Trufant. Collinsworth also cited how different Atlanta's offense performs on the field turf of the Falcons' new stadium. The offense looks faster. Which will, in turn, make this year's road division matchups in Tampa and Carolina fascinating, especially given how both those defenses have been playing. Still think Dan Quinn's group wins the NFC South.
Ben Roethlisberger at home is a different guy. Perhaps when he spoke of the "Heinz Field" mystique, he was having some kind of Freudian slip -- because the Steelers' franchise quarterback often slips on the road. But on Sunday, Roethlisberger was efficient, capitalizing on a couple of early opportunities in the red zone and not turning the football over on a day when his defense was not exactly challenged by Vikings backup Case Keenum. Meanwhile, Lumbergh caught Le'Veon Bell before he got out of the facility this week. The Steelers need the shifty back, who logged just 91 yards on 31 touches, to start coming in on Sundays.
If Trevor Siemian continues to play like this -- placing the football wherever he wants, finding the large windows in the opposing secondary -- forget it. The Broncos will go deep into the playoffs. Siemian won't always have the luxury of facing a secondary minus its top three corners, like the Cowboys on Sunday, but you can't take anything away from him. And the way Denver's secondary is gluing to receivers, the Broncos' pass rush has more than enough time to crash the pocket. That's why it was so ironic that Fox showed highlights of former Cowboy Ed "Too Tall" Jones crushing Denver QB Craig Morton in Super Bowl XII, because that is precisely what Broncos star Von Miller was doing to Dallas QB Dak Prescott -- when he wasn't jumping offsides, anyway. I was conservative about Team Elway last week. Not anymore. Funny how no one talks about Paxton Lynch these days.
The move down is more about team health than the loss to the Falcons on Sunday night. I think everyone anticipated this being a stiff road challenge for Mike McCarthy and Co. You try winning against the defending NFC champs, as they open up their new digs, without your left tackle, right tackle, top wide receiver and maybe the best defensive tackle this side of Aaron Donald. As the night wore on, Green Bay lost more players. With all those statuses potentially in question for Week 3, the Cheeseheads get down- grated.
Forget the passing yards (122) and any other misleading stats from Monday night -- the more you watch Matt Stafford, and take in his total command out on the field, the more you realize how much that fat contract was deserved. The franchise quarterback has adopted the pre-snap abilities of a Peyton Manning, the catch-the-defense-with-its-pants-down-ing of Aaron Rodgers -- and he delivers quite a nice ball, a la Tom Brady. No, he hasn't reached their level when it comes to overall success, but in Year 9, Stafford has definitely entered his prime. Legendary head coach Tom Landry used to say a quarterback was at this best after 30, around his 10th year in the league. That's precisely when the game slows down enough for a signal caller to take advantage of what he's digesting, with his arm/release able to cash the checks his football mind writes, play in and play out. Impressive win.
Yikes. After two weeks of Seahawks football, we know this: The offense (268.5 yards and 10.5 points per game) is offensive. If the 2017 Seahawks are off to their "usual slow start," can we assume they are going to pick it up down the stretch? Perhaps, but with a road matchup against the Titans on deck, a 1-2 record is not out of the question. The other issue is that there aren't going to be any Pro Bowl offensive linemen working at Medieval Times in December for general manager John Schneider to sign. Liked what I saw from rookie running back Chris Carson (93 yards on 20 carries in the win over San Francisco), again.
Well, if there were a Bucs fan somewhere with a Mike Glennon road jersey who thought the organization made a mistake not starting him two years ago ... um. Under center for Chicago, Glennon looked pedestrian versus the Tampa defense on Sunday. Perhaps his most accurate-looking pass was the one that hit Robert McClain in the numbers for a touchdown. Robert McClain plays for the Bucs. Jameis Winston, the man who replaced Glennon as Tampa Bay's starting QB, was effective, if not spectacular. Winston's services weren't overly needed on a day when the defense forced four Bears turnovers. #1-0
The
Ravens continue to climb up the charts on the strength of the league's premier defense.
Against Cleveland on Sunday, coordinator Dean Pees' unit forced a whopping five turnovers while limiting the
Browns' offense to 3-of-14 on third- and fourth-down conversion attempts. You could probably count on one hand how many times teams have won turning the ball over five times and being
that bad on the important downs. You could also count on
no hands the amount of games a team has won with Cleveland backup
Kevin Hogan
at quarterback, but why ruin a story with facts?
As if the offense needed to be bogged down anymore, Marshal Yanda is now gone. He's only the top guard in pro football.
That was, without question, one of the ugliest games of the Jason Garrett era. The Cowboys were down their top three corners -- and they looked the part. Sean Lee didn't play like himself. The offensive line -- the strength of the roster -- was beaten at the point of attack repeatedly. Ezekiel Elliott was completely stonewalled. Afterward, the Twitter world and Dallas-ites were abuzz about Garrett. His decision to punt in the fourth quarter, down multiple scores, did not sit well. Worse? Calling out Dak Prescott after the game. Funny, no one seemed to mind when Garrett did the same to Tony Romo. Remember that blown lead against the Matt Flynn-led Packers in 2013? Just wonderin'.
Those were the Titans many of us in this bidness expected to see this year. Grabbing a lead with an opportunistic -- if not necessarily top-10 -- defense, then using the ground attack and a mobile, efficient passer to keep the advantage. Sunday was no different, as Tennessee capitalized on two tipped balls to go up 9-3, then pounded Derrick Henry and the ground brigade through the Jags' front for 179 rushing yards. Marcus Mariota didn't enjoy a career day, but this deep ball to Taywan Taylor was gorgeous. Taylor can fly.
The Eagles let it rip most of the day in Kansas City, continuing the same defensive mojo they carried in Washington in Week 1. Carson Wentz used his mobility where appropriate, made a few intermediate throws and even received a gift to keep Philly in a tight contest. Everything unraveled late in the fourth quarter, right around the time the Chiefs' front seven wouldn't let up. Wentz's protection broke down repeatedly, ultimately allowing six sacks. Then the real turning point came on the Chris Jones pick off a batted pass. Look, Doug Pederson's guys showed they will be a pesky bunch this year, but Wentz is not good enough to pull rabbits out of a hat. He needs help.
The Dolphins kicked off the season with a win because their kicker could do his job and the other team's kicker couldn't. Other notes gleaned: Jay Cutler might have a big arm, but Jarvis Landry is going to catch 500 3-yard ins and none-yard outs this season. Cutler was efficient, evoking the phraseology fans dread: He managed the game. I thought the defense -- which survived a few Philip Rivers forays by tightening up on most third downs while rendering Melvin Gordon useless -- was the story. The missed Younghoe Koo kick? Hey, that's football.
After two weeks of play, the most impressive defense in the NFC has to be the Carolina Panthers' unit, even allowing for the fact that they've played the offensively challenged 49ers and Bills. Three points allowed per game is three points allowed per game. On Sunday, the Panthers held Tyrod Taylor to 125 yards passing. LeSean McCoy rushed for 9 yards. Nine! The Bills could've brought Joe Cribbs and Thurman Thomas back and still wouldn't have accomplished didley-poo against Ron Rivera's guys. Bills- Panthers was the quintessential defensive slugfest: a relatively clean game with no turnovers and just a handful of penalties. Carolina threw more punches. Yet, losing Greg Olsen tempers the enthusiasm on the Panthers.
Hard to gauge the Vikings without Sam Bradford involved on Sunday. The defense received very little in the way of help from the offense -- a la the Giants in Week 1 -- as the Case Keenum-led "attack" managed all of 25 minutes in time of possession, with much of it coming in the fourth quarter, after the game was no longer really in doubt. The question now is whether Bradford will be ready for the Buccaneers in Week 3. Tampa, uh, looked pretty doggone good on defense.
Tied 20-20, with the Rams having just made a field goal and a little over seven minutes to play on Sunday, Kirk Cousins and the little-known Samaje Perine took over. Perine went for 2 yards, then 12, before a Cousins completion to Jamison Crowder for 8. Perine went back to work: 5 yards, 10 yards, 3 yards, up to the Rams' 40. That's when Cousins found an easy completion to Terrelle Pryor that opened up for a big gain down to the 17. After Perine picked up 6 more yards, Cousins converted a third-and-manageable with a pretty lob to Ryan Grant for the go-ahead score. You won't see this drive on the highlight shows, but it was the difference -- the massive difference -- between Washington starting 0-2 and 1-1.
If Sunday's win -- yes, it was a win -- is any indication, the Cardinals might be in trouble. With no David Johnson and no John Brown, Arizona's engine was stuck in neutral at Indianapolis. Facing one of the worst defenses in the league, a unit that Jared Goff solved repeatedly, Carson Palmer was hit-and-miss. The completion percentage (barely over 50) and final tally (16 points) were off the mark. That said, the deep ball to J.J. Nelson midway through the fourth was unbelievable. What should consistently keep the Cardinals in games is the pass rush, which came alive late. Chandler Jones planted Jacoby Brissett in the turf. Tyrann Mathieu picked Brissett's pocket. Those two might have to pull off these kinds of feats every week.
Last week, the Chargers couldn't block for their kicker. This week, that same kicker blocked any hopes for a win, missing two makeable attempts. Younghoe Koo pushed a 44-yard try that could've evened the Bolts' record to 1-1. As it stands now, Los Angeles sits two games back of the AFC West-leading Raiders, Broncos and Chiefs. The Chargers also can't run the ball. At least they made up for it by allowing Jay Ajayi to run it. And now they can't trust their special teams. You know who is special? Kansas City, L.A.'s next opponent.
If Jared Goff had stared at Cooper Kupp any longer than he did in the closing moments Sunday, you'd have to wipe his eyelashes off the receiver. The Rams sophomore quarterback will learn that he can't watch his wideout run his route, make his break and turn for the ball -- not unless there isn't a defender within 10 yards of said receiver. Of course, against Washington, there very much was, as Mason Foster watched Goff watch Kupp, allowing Foster to earn the save for the Redskins. Yet, that final series didn't necessarily lose the day for L.A. On the previous possession, the Rams settled for a field goal when Robert Woods temporarily forgot what a penalty was. Oh, brother. Going up 24-20 would've swung momentum the home team's way, with the crowd behind it. Well, as much as the L.A. Coliseum gets behind a pro football team.
Thought the tide turned Sunday when Blake Bortles saw two of his passes tipped into the loving arms of Titans defenders. The first pick came on an Avery Williamson batted ball. The second was on a hurried slant, with Bortles throwing it behind Marqise Lee. Up until that point, Jacksonville had found itself in a defensive tug-of-war, the kind of game the Jags' defense is built to win. Tennessee went up 9-3, then capitalized repeatedly with ideal field position. Of course, a bunch of crap went down after that. Well, not Titans running back Derrick Henry -- he never went down.
The
Texans defense we expected all offseason showed up. It just took until Week 2. What made
Thursday night's win over the Bengals even more special for coordinator Mike Vrabel's unit was Houston did it with backups playing at corner and inside linebacker. Two main takeaways:
A) Amazing what a mobile quarterback playing on feel can do for a middling offensive line. Deshaun Watson's scamper on third-and-long late in the fourth turned a possible punt or a looong field try into a makeable 42-yard attempt, which forced the Bengals to respond with a touchdown drive. They didn't.
B) J.J. Watt's postgame interview with our "Thursday Night Football" crew is worth seeing again. His sincerity and empathy for the everyman comes shining through. It's beyond refreshing.
What was the turning point? Eli Manning's leading Evan Engram by negative-2 yards ( pick), Matt Prater's field goal doink from downtown? Brandon Marshall's unexpected (expected) drop? The Lions' subsequent punt-return touchdown? Shane Vereen running a fourth-quarter, fourth-down route a half-yard short of the sticks? The coin flip? New York is 0-2 for the fourth time in the last five years. Ouch.
Through two weeks, it's become clear the preseason sold us a real lemon of a storyline here. The Saints' defense has been riddled in two consecutive weeks. While I'm mindful that Tom Brady was the culprit on Sunday, we can't forget that Vikings QB Sam Bradford carved them up in Week 1. Through two weeks, opposing quarterbacks are 57 of 71 for almost 800 yards, six touchdowns and no picks. Read that last line again. Doesn't matter what Drew Brees and the offense do -- you can't win in the NFL that way.
Not much offense from Rick Dennison's unit this week. The Bills' offensive coordinator might be missing a few accessories he had in the past, particularly on the outside ( Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods and Chris Hogan), but 176 total yards ain't gonna get it done. Tom Brady threw for about that much in the first quarter in New Orleans. Actually, he threw for more. Right -- you don't want to read about Brady in the Bills blurb. Although if Buffalo is playing for the future, the Bills might not ever catch Brady. Which is a shame, considering the effort the defense played with this past weekend, despite not seeing an ounce of help. Sean McDermott's defense was on the field nearly 39 minutes.
It might be Trubisky time. The numbers for Mike Glennon from Sunday looked so-so if you focus on the completions and passing yards, yet much of his production came when that game was far from in doubt. The ground attack made up for Glennon's deficiencies by averaging 3 feet per carry. Feet. While Kendall Wright might be the most targeted wideout in this offense (gulp), look for rookie Tarik Cohen to receive more and more work -- he posted eight catches against the Bucs.
Browns games in Baltimore always carry a little weirdness, with DeShone Kizer's momentary exit because of a migraine being the latest entry in that chapter. Last year, Cody Kessler was mysteriously benched by the Browns in Baltimore, when Cleveland was already in the throes of a lost season and should've been in evaluation mode. There was also Gary Barnidge's Suzanne Somers impersonation in a wild overtime affair in 2015 and the Brandon Weeden laser-beam Hail Mary that Drew Pearson himself couldn't have caught on "Thursday Night Football" in 2012. Back to Kizer: I happened to catch a regional broadcast making light of a Browns quarterback leaving the game with a headache. Maybe they've never experienced a migraine before. I mean, it's not like a guy who was enshrined in the Hall of Fame last month once had to leave one of the biggest games in NFL history because of a migraine or anything. Wait ...
Most of the country collectively yawned at the 49ers' score Sunday. The Niners fell in Seattle. Shocking. Yet, while everyone blames the Seattle offensive line, slow starts and everything this side of Jim Zorn, the San Francisco defense played superior football. The Niners held Seattle QB Russell Wilson in check for most of the day, allowing just 12 points. Giving up so few points, on the road, should result in a win. Unless the offense can't get out of its own way on third down. Brian Hoyer failing to throw for even 100 yards didn't help. Next up: hosting the Rams. Good game. No, really.
Will the real Andy Dalton come forward? I keep waiting for him to pull a mask off and reveal David Klingler, whining, "I would've gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!" In two weeks of the regular season -- less than that, really -- fans want Marvin Lewis fired, Andy Dalton benched and ... more inane overreaction. Actually, the Bengals already contributed: Offensive coordinator Ken Zampese was canned Friday.
The Colts responded with a lot more punch this past Sunday against the Cardinals than they showed in Week 1, but it was not enough. Without question, Jacoby Brissett gives Indy a better chance to win than Scott Tolzien, yet the offense suffered through a handful of Brissett's growing pains in the late stages. Whether it was holding the ball too long on a Chandler Jones sack or the late throw that allowed Tyrann Mathieu to undercut the route in overtime, it's clear Brissett is learning as he goes. This ain't the New England team that shut out the Texans on "Thursday Night Football" with Brissett at QB in his first career start last season. Still, these Colts showed they are a vastly better squad than the outfit that showed up (sort of) in the opener.
Nothing doing for the Jets in Oakland this past Sunday. Feel for Josh McCown, a pro's pro who might not be a viable starting quarterback in the NFL on a long-term basis, but who isn't playing with much out there on the field. That said, new acquisition Jermaine Kearse caught two touchdown passes. It was also nice to see Matt Forte get more involved in the offense. Alright, the game still sucked. Work with me here, please.
