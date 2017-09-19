NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs hit No. 1 spot

Week 3 is already here. Which means, while a few teams are bumpin', others are trying to climb out of a hole.

Of the undefeated teams, the Chiefs have been the most impressive, toppling the defending champs on the road, then coming home to take down a potential playoff team in the Eagles.

Starting 0-2, however, immediately drops playoff prospects to bleak. Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, just 10 percent of teams still seeking that first win in Week 3 managed to make it to the postseason. Taking a general accounting of the downtrodden -- Chargers, Giants, Saints, Bears, Browns, 49ers, Bengals, Colts and Jets -- I am not sure which is most capable of playing catchup, at least in the standings.

When it comes to the accounting of all 32 squads, as you know, these are not the Power Standings. Rather, this is a league hierarchy based on how powerful each team is at this very moment. (Still vague? Yeah, that's how I like it! But you get the point.) You might be surprised at how low one of the 2-0 outfits sits. Your thoughts? Send them along: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

RANK 2 2-0 RAIDERS 2 The return to Oakland, as a Raider, for native son Marshawn Lynch went off without a hitch Sunday, to say the least. Actually, the Raiders didn't really need their veteran power back against the Jets, as Lynch carried the ball just 12 times for 45 yards. But he got a touchdown, a dance and a lengthy break in while Jalen Richard and the rest of the team ran away with a 45-20 win. Oakland's defense, thought to be a factor that could drag this team down coming into the season, looks viable through two weeks. We'll see how the unit does after a long road trip to D.C. to face Kirk C.

RANK 4 2-0 FALCONS 1 Wonderful performance from the Falcons, even with the late nervousness Sunday night. Agreed wholeheartedly with Cris Collinsworth, who aptly pointed out the Falcons were decidedly more confident in playing man coverage ... especially with a healthy Desmond Trufant. Collinsworth also cited how different Atlanta's offense performs on the field turf of the Falcons' new stadium. The offense looks faster. Which will, in turn, make this year's road division matchups in Tampa and Carolina fascinating, especially given how both those defenses have been playing. Still think Dan Quinn's group wins the NFC South.

RANK 8 2-0 LIONS 1 Forget the passing yards (122) and any other misleading stats from Monday night -- the more you watch Matt Stafford, and take in his total command out on the field, the more you realize how much that fat contract was deserved. The franchise quarterback has adopted the pre-snap abilities of a Peyton Manning, the catch-the-defense-with-its-pants-down-ing of Aaron Rodgers -- and he delivers quite a nice ball, a la Tom Brady. No, he hasn't reached their level when it comes to overall success, but in Year 9, Stafford has definitely entered his prime. Legendary head coach Tom Landry used to say a quarterback was at this best after 30, around his 10th year in the league. That's precisely when the game slows down enough for a signal caller to take advantage of what he's digesting, with his arm/release able to cash the checks his football mind writes, play in and play out. Impressive win.

RANK 9 1-1 SEAHAWKS 2 Yikes. After two weeks of Seahawks football, we know this: The offense (268.5 yards and 10.5 points per game) is offensive. If the 2017 Seahawks are off to their "usual slow start," can we assume they are going to pick it up down the stretch? Perhaps, but with a road matchup against the Titans on deck, a 1-2 record is not out of the question. The other issue is that there aren't going to be any Pro Bowl offensive linemen working at Medieval Times in December for general manager John Schneider to sign. Liked what I saw from rookie running back Chris Carson (93 yards on 20 carries in the win over San Francisco), again.

RANK 10 1-0 BUCCANEERS 2 Well, if there were a Bucs fan somewhere with a Mike Glennon road jersey who thought the organization made a mistake not starting him two years ago ... um. Under center for Chicago, Glennon looked pedestrian versus the Tampa defense on Sunday. Perhaps his most accurate-looking pass was the one that hit Robert McClain in the numbers for a touchdown. Robert McClain plays for the Bucs. Jameis Winston, the man who replaced Glennon as Tampa Bay's starting QB, was effective, if not spectacular. Winston's services weren't overly needed on a day when the defense forced four Bears turnovers. #1-0

RANK 11 2-0 RAVENS 6 The Ravens continue to climb up the charts on the strength of the league's premier defense. Against Cleveland on Sunday, coordinator Dean Pees' unit forced a whopping five turnovers while limiting the Browns' offense to 3-of-14 on third- and fourth-down conversion attempts. You could probably count on one hand how many times teams have won turning the ball over five times and being that bad on the important downs. You could also count on no hands the amount of games a team has won with Cleveland backup Kevin Hogan at quarterback, but why ruin a story with facts?



As if the offense needed to be bogged down anymore, Marshal Yanda is now gone. He's only the top guard in pro football.

RANK 12 1-1 COWBOYS 6 That was, without question, one of the ugliest games of the Jason Garrett era. The Cowboys were down their top three corners -- and they looked the part. Sean Lee didn't play like himself. The offensive line -- the strength of the roster -- was beaten at the point of attack repeatedly. Ezekiel Elliott was completely stonewalled. Afterward, the Twitter world and Dallas-ites were abuzz about Garrett. His decision to punt in the fourth quarter, down multiple scores, did not sit well. Worse? Calling out Dak Prescott after the game. Funny, no one seemed to mind when Garrett did the same to Tony Romo. Remember that blown lead against the Matt Flynn-led Packers in 2013? Just wonderin'.

RANK 13 1-1 TITANS 1 Those were the Titans many of us in this bidness expected to see this year. Grabbing a lead with an opportunistic -- if not necessarily top-10 -- defense, then using the ground attack and a mobile, efficient passer to keep the advantage. Sunday was no different, as Tennessee capitalized on two tipped balls to go up 9-3, then pounded Derrick Henry and the ground brigade through the Jags' front for 179 rushing yards. Marcus Mariota didn't enjoy a career day, but this deep ball to Taywan Taylor was gorgeous. Taylor can fly.

RANK 17 1-1 VIKINGS 6 Hard to gauge the Vikings without Sam Bradford involved on Sunday. The defense received very little in the way of help from the offense -- a la the Giants in Week 1 -- as the Case Keenum-led "attack" managed all of 25 minutes in time of possession, with much of it coming in the fourth quarter, after the game was no longer really in doubt. The question now is whether Bradford will be ready for the Buccaneers in Week 3. Tampa, uh, looked pretty doggone good on defense.

RANK 21 1-1 RAMS 2 If Jared Goff had stared at Cooper Kupp any longer than he did in the closing moments Sunday, you'd have to wipe his eyelashes off the receiver. The Rams sophomore quarterback will learn that he can't watch his wideout run his route, make his break and turn for the ball -- not unless there isn't a defender within 10 yards of said receiver. Of course, against Washington, there very much was, as Mason Foster watched Goff watch Kupp, allowing Foster to earn the save for the Redskins. Yet, that final series didn't necessarily lose the day for L.A. On the previous possession, the Rams settled for a field goal when Robert Woods temporarily forgot what a penalty was. Oh, brother. Going up 24-20 would've swung momentum the home team's way, with the crowd behind it. Well, as much as the L.A. Coliseum gets behind a pro football team.

RANK 23 1-1 TEXANS 3 The Texans defense we expected all offseason showed up. It just took until Week 2. What made Thursday night's win over the Bengals even more special for coordinator Mike Vrabel's unit was Houston did it with backups playing at corner and inside linebacker. Two main takeaways:



A) Amazing what a mobile quarterback playing on feel can do for a middling offensive line. Deshaun Watson's scamper on third-and-long late in the fourth turned a possible punt or a looong field try into a makeable 42-yard attempt, which forced the Bengals to respond with a touchdown drive. They didn't.

B) J.J. Watt's postgame interview with our "Thursday Night Football" crew is worth seeing again. His sincerity and empathy for the everyman comes shining through. It's beyond refreshing.

RANK 26 1-1 BILLS 1 Not much offense from Rick Dennison's unit this week. The Bills' offensive coordinator might be missing a few accessories he had in the past, particularly on the outside ( Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods and Chris Hogan), but 176 total yards ain't gonna get it done. Tom Brady threw for about that much in the first quarter in New Orleans. Actually, he threw for more. Right -- you don't want to read about Brady in the Bills blurb. Although if Buffalo is playing for the future, the Bills might not ever catch Brady. Which is a shame, considering the effort the defense played with this past weekend, despite not seeing an ounce of help. Sean McDermott's defense was on the field nearly 39 minutes.

RANK 27 0-2 BEARS It might be Trubisky time. The numbers for Mike Glennon from Sunday looked so-so if you focus on the completions and passing yards, yet much of his production came when that game was far from in doubt. The ground attack made up for Glennon's deficiencies by averaging 3 feet per carry. Feet. While Kendall Wright might be the most targeted wideout in this offense (gulp), look for rookie Tarik Cohen to receive more and more work -- he posted eight catches against the Bucs.

RANK 29 0-2 49ERS 1 Most of the country collectively yawned at the 49ers' score Sunday. The Niners fell in Seattle. Shocking. Yet, while everyone blames the Seattle offensive line, slow starts and everything this side of Jim Zorn, the San Francisco defense played superior football. The Niners held Seattle QB Russell Wilson in check for most of the day, allowing just 12 points. Giving up so few points, on the road, should result in a win. Unless the offense can't get out of its own way on third down. Brian Hoyer failing to throw for even 100 yards didn't help. Next up: hosting the Rams. Good game. No, really.

RANK 32 0-2 JETS 1 Nothing doing for the Jets in Oakland this past Sunday. Feel for Josh McCown, a pro's pro who might not be a viable starting quarterback in the NFL on a long-term basis, but who isn't playing with much out there on the field. That said, new acquisition Jermaine Kearse caught two touchdown passes. It was also nice to see Matt Forte get more involved in the offense. Alright, the game still sucked. Work with me here, please.

