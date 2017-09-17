Rob Gronkowski suffers groin injury in Patriots' victory

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a groin injury during the second half of Sunday's 36-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints and didn't return to the game.

Gronkowski suffered the injury on a 21-yard reception during the third quarter of Sunday's game. Gronkowski was initially ruled as questionable to return after he was examined in the sideline medical staff by team trainers.

The injury is the latest setback for the dominating tight end. Gronkowski ended the 2016 season on injured reserve due to a back injury.

Gronk's groin aliment doesn't appear to be as serious, however. The tight end told reporters "I'm good" following the game, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Gronkowski was having a solid game before the injury. The 21-yard catch put him over the 100-yard mark for the game. He finished with six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.