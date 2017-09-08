Eric Berry out for season with ruptured Achilles tendon

Eric Berry is done for the season.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday the three-time first-team All-Pro safety ruptured his Achilles tendon in Thursday night's win over the New England Patriots.

Berry was carted off the field midway through the fourth quarter and didn't return after pulling up in coverage of Rob Gronkowski, whom the safety had held in check most of the night.

The news is a massive blow to Kansas City, which must now face the balance of its schedule without the heart and soul of the defense on the field.

"You're not going to replace Eric Berry with another Eric Berry," Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com.

Reid mentioned Daniel Sorensen and Eric Murray as possible options to receive snaps in Berry's absence. Regardless of the replacements, no one was going to fill the shoes of the five-time Pro Bowler. The Chiefs will be forced to get creative to plug the gap.

Berry signed a six-year, $78 million contract in February.

The Achilles tear is the latest adversity for Berry. The 28-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, which he overcame to return to Pro Bowl form in 2015. Previously he missed 15 games in 2011 after an ACL tear.

There is little doubt Berry will return from his latest injury with force in 2018.