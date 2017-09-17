Beast Mode dances during Raiders' blowout victory

The Beast Mode and Raiders marriage is working for all parties involved.

The veteran running back continued to work in vintage form on Sunday against the Jets, trucking a host of defenders on his way to 45 yards and a touchdown, his first in two years. As the game spun out of hand -- the Jets are prominently involved, after all -- Lynch turned the Raiders sideline into his own personal dance floor.

That place is going bonkers. The power of Beast Mode. Should be a fun season in The Town.