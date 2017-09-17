Packers WR Jordy Nelson (quad) questionable to return

Aaron Rodgers' top receiver has been sidelined early.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson suffered a quad injury on the team's opening scoring drive against the Atlanta Falcons and is questionable to return.

Nelson has zero targets at the time of his exit.

The 10-year veteran was Rodgers' top target in last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks, reeling in seven catches on eight targets for 79 yards and the game-sealing touchdown.

