Titans taking it 'day by day' with Marcus Mariota

For Tennessee, it's a wait-and-see on Marcus Mariota.

"I'm going to take it day by day with Marcus and make sure we're smart with him," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Monday of his starting quarterback, who suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 57-14 thrashing at the hands of the Texans.

Consider that an encouraging sign for Tennessee, a team stuck with Matt Cassel at the backup position if Mariota can't make it back in time for Sunday's Week 5 clash with the Dolphins.

Following the Miami game, the Titans next face the Colts on Monday Night Football and the Browns in Week 7 before hitting their bye week.

Mariota hasn't dazzled statistically this season, but he's continued to show signs of premier talent with his on-target throws and blazing speed as a scrambler.

Before exiting Sunday's loss, the third-year quarterback blasted through Houston's defense for a 34-yard scoring run before punching in a 2-yard touchdown on the ground prior to halftime.

The Titans aren't remotely the same team without Mariota, leaving this as one of the league's most pressing injuries to monitor heading into Week 5.