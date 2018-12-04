NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Saints still at No. 1 despite loss

Defense rocks. It's not out of vogue, it's not out of print. It hasn't gone the way of CD liner notes, either. No, it's still an integral part of pro football. And the Cowboys own the signature unit in the league. Top to bottom, this group is stacked. After Dallas held the Saints to their lowest yardage total (176) since Week 17 of the 2001 season (when Aaron Brooks was New Orleans' QB), you could see why Cowboys brass had so much enthusiasm for the young secondary. Byron Jones, who has performed at an All-Pro level, probably did the best job anyone has done covering Michael Thomas all season. Even Jones' DPI was merely a result of him slipping and running into Thomas. Leighton Vander Esch should be an All-Pro, as well. Jaylon Smith has become the unit's white-out ... eraser ... whatever you want to call him, possessing enough acceleration to negate mistakes made by himself or his teammates. Couple these studs with a front four that's getting after it, and it makes sense that the Cowboys rank second in the NFL in points allowed per game. Drew Brees threw for 127 yards ... 30 of which came after a roughing-the-punter penalty extended a Saints drive. What an outing.