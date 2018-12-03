Tom Brady downplays 1K career rushing yards record

New England Patriots Tom Brady added another record to his accomplished career during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings, but it didn't come through the air.

A 5-yard run in the first quarter gave the 41-year-old Brady 1,000 yards rushing on his career and he became the oldest player to achieve the milestone since 1970.

"That's really important to us," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said with a grin, via the Patriots' official website. "It's great."

"I'm not going to save the ball," Brady said. "I don't know where it went.

"But, yeah, just played a lot of football and obviously I'm not a scrambler, but hopefully I can make a couple plays running for it. Made a good third down on that one. I just give a lot of credit to the offensive line. They blocked their tails off today against a good front, and I don't want to make too much of a 4 or 5-yard gain. That wasn't really the difference in the game."

Brady is correct that he isn't known as a dual-threat quarterback, and it took him almost a full 19 seasons and 235 career games to reach 1,000 yards rushing. In comparison to two notable scramblers around the league, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton topped the mark in 23 games and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson did it in 31 games.

The Patriots' quarterback isn't out of the woods, though, as he has exactly 1,000 yards rushing on his career.

Kneel downs at the end of the game could have him lose yards to set up another weekly Brady Watch, but he apparently has a plan going forward.

"I don't want us to go backwards anymore -- try to inch up on those kneel-downs a little bit," Brady said.