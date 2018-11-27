NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Seahawks hit top 10; Steelers fall

Maybe a 4-6-1 record will be too much for the Packers to overcome. If Aaron Rodgers is the best player in pro football, as so many people suggest, then Green Bay should have a chance to make the postseason. In the meantime, speculation about Mike McCarthy and his inability to win more than one Super Bowl with Rodgers is running rampant, inasmuch as it pertains to the coach's future in Green Bay. You will make few allies in this business by levying any criticism at the quarterback. Thus, all fault will land at McCarthy's feet. Although Rodgers will tell you himself that he missed Davante Adams in the end zone late. From this vantage point, the key moment of the game centered not on Rodgers' arm but the fourth-down call to run Aaron Jones in the third quarter -- and that you can put on the head coach. Harrison Smith made the clutch stop, and it was Minnesota's ball. Tramon Williams allowing that punted football to hit him sure didn't help. What will help? The Packers' next opponent: Arizona.