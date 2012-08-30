NFL playoff parity: Cowboys, Rams, Jets, Chiefs eye postseason

The Steelers and Broncos get pushed aside in the AFC, with the Bills and Chargers taking their spots. And the Lions , Saints and 49ers are out in the NFC, with the Eagles , Bears and Rams taking their places.

In the ultracompetitive NFC, this year is the Lions' dip before a real championship contender emerges in 2013. A more complete team in Chicago (health permitting) will outdistance them for a wild card. The new coordinators bring new life to Atlanta, which slips past a New Orleans team that will miss Sean Payton. The rise of the Eagles in the East moves the Giants to a wild card and keeps the Saints out of the playoffs all together. And the 49ers' defense will be all it was in 2011, but the offense might lose its identity a bit with all the new toys. That will allow the reenergized Rams to sneak in as West champs at 9-7.