NFL players with most memorable careers cut short

I couldn't choose between these two versatile tailbacks who dominated the rushing charts in the early 1980s. Rare is the bruising, powerful runner with the versatility to double as one of the NFL's premier pass-catching backs as Andrews did for the Falcons. Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott once cited a head-on collision with Andrews as the hardest hit he ever received on the gridiron. After winning the 1978 Heisman Trophy and the 1980 NFL Rookie of the Year, Sims dashed for 4,419 yards and 37 touchdowns in just over four seasons with the Lions. Both players went down with knee injuries within a year of each other, effectively ending their careers.