NFL players with acting aspirations should look at these five

Brett Favre: Mr. Wrangler Jeans was the king of the football world when the blockbuster comedy "There's Something About Mary" was released in July 1998. Favre has little more than a cameo in the film, but his first name is mentioned several times, leading to his reveal in the film's climax. We couldn't track down Favre's scene in the movie, but we did stumble across an odd cameo in the low-budget, Reggie White-helmed "Reggie's Prayer" (1996). Favre played a janitor, laboring on screen in a manner that made his final season in Minnesota seem like a day at the country club.