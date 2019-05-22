NFL players, legends and clubs to host youth football camps

Published: May 22, 2019 at 03:11 AM

This summer, thousands of youth and high school students across the country will take the field to participate in more than 800 youth football summer camps or activities hosted by current players, NFL Legends, coaches, clubs and partners as part of the Play Football Summer Season.

The Play Football Summer Season is an NFL Youth Football initiative highlighting summer football in communities across the country. The camps and activities promise a fun environment to teach young athletes proper playing technique at all skill levels and emphasize the values learned from playing football.

"This platform does more than provide a place for youth to learn to play football," said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Youth and High School Football. "It provides lifelong lessons in leadership, discipline and teamwork. Thousands of youth and high school students will learn the fundamentals of football from current players, NFL Legends and coaches, who have a passion to help young people and their communities on and off the field."

The NFL Foundation, the NFL's nonprofit organization representing all 32 clubs, has awarded over $1 million in grants through the Youth Football Camp Grant Program. In its 22nd year, the program recognizes NFL players and coaches who give back to communities in their hometowns or club markets and offer young athletes the opportunity to play in a healthy and fun environment. As part of summer camp season festivities, more than 450 current players, NFL Legends and coaches will host free, non-contact youth football camps for more than 80,000 children. Camps are open to boys and girls ages 5-18.

"The NFL Foundation is proud to work alongside more than 450 players, coaches, and Legends while they give back to their communities impacting over 80,000 youth," said Alexia Gallagher, Executive Director of NFL Foundation. "This summer season not only shapes the next generation of football but continues to instill the values of the game of football one camp at a time."

More than 200 recipients will receive grants to host a single-day FUNdamentals camp featuring a USA Football curriculum. FUNdamentals camps are designed to introduce boys and girls to the fun of football and advance their physical wellbeing through the sport's basic skills and movements in an exciting, high-activity format.

NFL athletes and coaches' representatives hosting camps this summer include: Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans; New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder; Tennessee Titans corner Logan Ryan; NFL Legend Felix Jones; Denver Broncos corner Chris Harris Jr.; running back Jay Ajayi; and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

The NFL has long supported players' philanthropic endeavors and the NFL Foundation has awarded more than $7 million in grants to support free, non-contact youth football camps hosted by current players, NFL Legends and coaches since 1998.

Families interested in finding a camp in their community are encouraged to visit www.ops.nfl.com/playfootball.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW