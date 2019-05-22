NFL players, legends and clubs to host youth football camps

The NFL Foundation, the NFL's nonprofit organization representing all 32 clubs, has awarded over $1 million in grants through the Youth Football Camp Grant Program. In its 22nd year, the program recognizes NFL players and coaches who give back to communities in their hometowns or club markets and offer young athletes the opportunity to play in a healthy and fun environment. As part of summer camp season festivities, more than 450 current players, NFL Legends and coaches will host free, non-contact youth football camps for more than 80,000 children. Camps are open to boys and girls ages 5-18.