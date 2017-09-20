NFL players, Goodell meet with Philadelphia community leaders

"Players care," Jenkins continued. "We still go back to these communities, we go back to these communities, we grew up in these communities, we have families that still live in these communities. And most of our teams are in these communities. Hopefully what we've done today can be replicated in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Detroit -- I think we can play a major part in changing the narrative from this argumentative, combative narrative to one of solutions, one that is being people together because that's what's unique about this game, is that it brings together people of all walks willingly to the table and to be able to have dialogue."