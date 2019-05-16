NFL pass interference penalty challenges: More tweaks coming?

The rule approved in March allowed coaches to challenge pass interference throughout the game, except for the final two minutes of each half. In the final two minutes, as is the case with other replay reviews, officials in the booth would be the only ones allowed to stop the game to review whether pass interference was correctly called or should have been called. After meetings between game officials and each team's coaches -- a regular part of every offseason -- there is a sentiment that it might be better to allow coaches to challenge pass interference throughout the game. That would allow for more uniformity in the standard for review because the same person -- the coach -- would have to decide if a play should be reviewed, rather than replay officials potentially having a different standard for stopping the game for a review in the final two minutes.