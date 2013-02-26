Around the League

Presented By

NFL Offseason Forecast: What's next for all 32 teams

Published: Feb 26, 2013 at 12:51 PM

With the offseason officially under way, Around The League will examine what's next for all 32 teams.

Rams must surround Bradford with weapons

The Rams have a couple of holes to fill on defense, but the primary offseason focus must be surrounding QB Sam Bradford with playmakers on offense. Chris Wesseling writes about what's next for the Rams. Read

Seahawks can contend for Super Bowl

The Seahawks are one of the most promising teams in the NFL with a solid QB in Russell Wilson. Dan Hanzus writes about what's next for the Seahawks. Read

Cardinals must address QB and offensive line

While the defensive building blocks are in place, new Cardinals coach Bruce Arians must find a solution in Arizona at QB and offensive line. Chris Wesseling writes about what's next for the Cardinals. Read

Niners figure to be aggressive in offseason

The San Francisco 49ers have a lot of big questions this offseason, and not all of them are focused on Alex Smith. Gregg Rosenthal writes about what's next for the Super Bowl runner-ups. Read

Saints look to bounce back from tough season

With their leadership back in place, the New Orleans Saints will look to rebound from a lost 2012 season. The first step is overhauling a historically futile defense, Chris Wesseling writes. Read

Panthers searching for positives

It's playoffs or bust for the Panthers, where the feeling around Carolina is decidedly less optimistic than it was the offseason following Cam Newton's dynamic rookie season. Read

Falcons eager to keep Super Bowl window open

If the Atlanta Falcons are going to prop open their Super Bowl window, they need to address some big offseason questions, Chris Wesseling writes. Tony Gonzalez's future is one of them. Read

Buccaneers eager to build on promising season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed signs of life in 2012, but the team has some work to do -- such as re-signing defensive end Michael Bennett. Dan Hanzus examines the offseason ahead. Read

Urlacher's future one of Bears' top decisions

The Chicago Bears have a lot of big decisions this offseason, from Brian Urlacher's future to Jay Cutler's contract. Gregg Rosenthal predicts how it will all go. Read

O-line is Lions' biggest need

The Lions' defense has been a mess for a generation, and they need more depth at the wide receiver position. Kevin Patra breaks down what to expect in Detroit. Read

Packers don't need wholesale changes

The Green Bay Packers aren't about championship windows or rebuilding. They are built to contend every season. Gregg Rosenthal breaks down what they need to do this offseason. Read

Vikings need to focus on offensive evolution

The Minnesota Vikings exceeded all expectations in 2012, but will they be able to hold on to wide receiver Percy Harvin? Marc Sessler breaks down the changes ahead for 2013. Read

Working to get back on top

Re-signing players such as Victor Cruz and making upgrades on defense should be the focus of the New York Giants' offseason efforts, writes Kareem Copeland. Read

Offseason of discontent in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of notable changes following another disappointing 8-8 season. Dan Hanzus breaks down what we can expect to see in Big D in the months ahead. Read

Eagles will be active in Kelly's first offseason

Andy Reid was the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL and winningest coach in Eagles history. He's been replaced by former-Oregon coach Chip Kelly, renowned for his outside-the-box creativity and up-tempo spread offense. Read

Redskins look to build on promising season

The Washington Redskins' 2013 season will no doubt hinge on the health of Robert Griffin III. Team brass will look to add depth and versatility around their quarterback in the months to come. Read

Chargers' new brass tasked with rebuilding

A.J. Smith and Norv Turner left the roster a mess in San Diego. New GM Tom Telesco and coach Mike McCoy are tasked with rebuilding this offseason around QB Philip Rivers. Read

Broncos face closing window for title

With Peyton Manning and Champ Bailey in the twilight of their Hall of Fame careers, there's a sense of urgency with the Denver Broncos to do more than just make the playoffs. Read

Chiefs have decision to make with No. 1 pick

The front office and coaching staff was gutted after another 2-14 season. The new Kansas City Chiefs leadership begins its reign with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Read

Raiders face tough task

The Oakland Raiders slumped to a 4-12 record this season, missing the playoffs for the 11th straight year. Dan Hanzus breaks down the Raiders' imposing challenge. Read

Winds of change for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens won a Super Bowl title no one saw coming -- just don't expect to see the same Ravens team next season. Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the changes ahead for 2013. Read

Browns face another offseason of change

The one constant in Cleveland has been change, and plenty of it. With a new owner, coaching staff and front office, the Browns are in for yet another offseason makeover on both sides of the ball. Read

Bengals need playmakers to take next step

After posting back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 30 years, the Bengals need an infusion of playmakers to get over the playoff hump. Read

Exodus could take place in Steel City

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a franchise known for continuity. But their roster is expected to change dramatically this offseason. Are veterans like Mike Wallace done in the Steel City? Read

Big decisions loom for Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a hot mess. New general manager Dave Caldwell and coach Gus Bradley are tasked with figuring out Blaine Gabbert's situation. Dan Hanzus previews Jacksonville's important offseason. Read

Texans face glut of free agents

The Houston Texans started out like a house on fire, but couldn't seal the deal in the playoffs. Marc Sessler previews their offseason. With almost 20 UFAs on the roster, are major changes ahead? Read

Make-or-break season for Titans nucleus

While a talent infusion is needed on defense, the biggest offensive improvements on the Tennessee Titans must come from players already on the roster. Read

Expect change to continue in young Colts

What do the Indianapolis Colts need in 2013? Pass rushers and pass protectors would be a welcome addition to a team eager to build upon its strong 2012 campaign. Read

Bill face new era with Marrone

Buffalo had big expectations in 2012 but struggled to a 6-10 finish. Patrick Crawley examines what the new-look Bills need to do differently this offseason. Read

'Fins can get tools to aid Tannehill

The Dolphins made headway in 2012, but their work is far from complete. Henry Hodgson takes a look at what's next in Miami, including the major work that could take place during free agency. Read

Jets face crucial offseason

The Jets can finally put 2012 behind them, but serious work remains. New general manager John Idzik will attempt to rebuild the Jets as they leave "ground and pound" behind once and for all. Read

Can Patriots stay on top?

Follow Around the League on Twitter @NFL_ATL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW