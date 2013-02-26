NFL Offseason Forecast: What's next for all 32 teams

With the offseason officially under way, Around The League will examine what's next for all 32 teams.
The
Rams have a couple of holes to fill on defense, but the primary offseason focus must be surrounding QB
Sam Bradford with playmakers on offense. Chris Wesseling writes about what's next for the
Rams.
The
Seahawks are one of the most promising teams in the NFL with a solid QB in
Russell Wilson. Dan Hanzus writes about what's next for the
Seahawks.
While the defensive building blocks are in place, new
Cardinals coach
Bruce Arians must find a solution in Arizona at QB and offensive line. Chris Wesseling writes about what's next for the
Cardinals.
The
San Francisco 49ers have a lot of big questions this offseason, and not all of them are focused on
Alex Smith. Gregg Rosenthal writes about what's next for the
Super Bowl runner-ups.
With their leadership back in place, the
New Orleans Saints will look to rebound from a lost 2012 season. The first step is overhauling a historically futile defense, Chris Wesseling writes.
It's playoffs or bust for the
Panthers, where the feeling around Carolina is decidedly less optimistic than it was the offseason following
Cam Newton's dynamic rookie season.
If the
Atlanta Falcons are going to prop open their
Super Bowl window, they need to address some big offseason questions, Chris Wesseling writes.
Tony Gonzalez's future is one of them.
The
Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed signs of life in 2012, but the team has some work to do -- such as re-signing defensive end
Michael Bennett. Dan Hanzus examines the offseason ahead.
The
Chicago Bears have a lot of big decisions this offseason, from
Brian Urlacher's future to
Jay Cutler's contract. Gregg Rosenthal predicts how it will all go.
The
Green Bay Packers aren't about championship windows or rebuilding. They are built to contend every season. Gregg Rosenthal breaks down what they need to do this offseason.
The
Minnesota Vikings exceeded all expectations in 2012, but will they be able to hold on to wide receiver
Percy Harvin? Marc Sessler breaks down the changes ahead for 2013.
Re-signing players such as
Victor Cruz and making upgrades on defense should be the focus of the
New York Giants' offseason efforts, writes Kareem Copeland.
The
Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of notable changes following another disappointing 8-8 season. Dan Hanzus breaks down what we can expect to see in Big D in the months ahead.
Andy Reid was the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL and winningest coach in
Eagles history. He's been replaced by former-Oregon coach
Chip Kelly, renowned for his outside-the-box creativity and up-tempo spread offense.
The
Washington Redskins' 2013 season will no doubt hinge on the health of
Robert Griffin III. Team brass will look to add depth and versatility around their quarterback in the months to come.
A.J. Smith and Norv Turner left the roster a mess in San Diego. New GM Tom Telesco and coach Mike McCoy are tasked with rebuilding this offseason around QB
Philip Rivers.
With
Peyton Manning and
Champ Bailey in the twilight of their
Hall of Fame careers, there's a sense of urgency with the
Denver Broncos to do more than just make the playoffs.
The front office and coaching staff was gutted after another 2-14 season. The new
Kansas City Chiefs leadership begins its reign with the No. 1 pick in the draft.
The
Oakland Raiders slumped to a 4-12 record this season, missing the playoffs for the 11th straight year. Dan Hanzus breaks down the
Raiders' imposing challenge.
The
Baltimore Ravens won a
Super Bowl title no one saw coming -- just don't expect to see the same
Ravens team next season. Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the changes ahead for 2013.
The
Pittsburgh Steelers are a franchise known for continuity. But their roster is expected to change dramatically this offseason. Are veterans like
Mike Wallace done in the Steel City?
The
Jacksonville Jaguars are a hot mess. New general manager Dave Caldwell and coach
Gus Bradley are tasked with figuring out
Blaine Gabbert's situation. Dan Hanzus previews Jacksonville's important offseason.
The
Houston Texans started out like a house on fire, but couldn't seal the deal in the playoffs. Marc Sessler previews their offseason. With almost 20 UFAs on the roster, are major changes ahead?
While a talent infusion is needed on defense, the biggest offensive improvements on the
Tennessee Titans must come from players already on the roster.
What do the
Indianapolis Colts need in 2013? Pass rushers and pass protectors would be a welcome addition to a team eager to build upon its strong 2012 campaign.
