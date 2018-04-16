NFL, NFLPA prohibit use of 10 helmet models after study

The goal of the study, as in prior years, was to determine which helmets best reduced head impact severity under laboratory conditions simulating concussion-causing impacts sustained by NFL players during games. The helmet laboratory testing involved 34 helmet models -- a survey of helmets used by NFL teams indicates that at least 98 percent of players are wearing helmet models that have been tested in this study. The study continues to measure rotational velocity and acceleration as part of a combined metric to evaluate helmets. The NFL/NFLPA evaluation is the first of its kind to adopt rotational measures in its analysis.