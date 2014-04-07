NFL, NFLPA meeting to discuss workplace conduct

Members of leadership from the NFL and NFL Players Association are scheduled to meet in New York on Tuesday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, citing a league source.
The focus of the meeting will be on workplace conduct, but there are no restrictions on what might be discussed, Rapoport added. Commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned the future meeting during last month's NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, Fla.
"(We've been) talking about what ... we need to do to make sure we have a workplace we're all proud of," Goodell said last month. "And those have been very productive, and this will be an important meeting with the union."
NFL Media's Albert Breer noted Monday, per league sources, that NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and Goodell will both be in attendance.