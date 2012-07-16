NFL, NFLPA agree to fund player widow and survivor benefits

NEW YORK -- The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed on funding of benefits to widows and other survivors of players from before 1993, an extended package worth $15.2 million.
Called Legacy Fund benefits, the league and union say eligible beneficiaries will receive an increase in the amount they were receiving retroactive to Aug. 1, 2011. Funding will be split as it is for other beneficiaries of the Legacy Fund: 51 percent paid by the NFL and 49 percent by the NFL Players Association.
Widows and survivors qualifying for the benefit will begin receiving their retroactive checks within the next two weeks. They will begin receiving their monthly benefits beginning Aug. 1.
