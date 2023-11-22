NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Dane Jackson (concussion protocol) will not practice today, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
- CB Taron Johnson (concussion protocol) will not practice today, per McDermott.
- CB Cam Lewis will be limited, per McDermott.
- S Micah Hyde will be limited, per McDermott.
- S Taylor Rapp (neck) will not practice today, per McDermott.
INJURIES
- TE Luke Musgrave, who suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's game, is at home resting, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Per Rapoport, he can't travel and will not play Thursday, but no surgery is required.
SIGNINGS
- S Brandon Wilson signed to practice squad)
INJURIES
- DE Joey Bosa was placed on injured reserve for the foot sprain he suffered in Sunday's loss to Green Bay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Bosa will miss at least the next four games.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Andrew Farmer II is being signed to the active roster from the practice, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- RB De'Von Achane (knee) will practice today, with the workout determining if and how much he'll play Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- DL Tanzel Smart signed back to practice squad
SIGNINGS
- LB Blake Martinez signed to active roster from Panthers' practice squad.
INJURIES
- CB Jamel Dean appears to have avoided a serious ankle injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that Dean is considered week to week, but it is not considered to be a long injury.
SIGNINGS
- LB J.J. Russell signed to active roster from practice squad.