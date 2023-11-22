News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 22

Published: Nov 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 6-5-0

INJURIES

  • CB Dane Jackson (concussion protocol) will not practice today, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
  • CB Taron Johnson (concussion protocol) will not practice today, per McDermott.
  • CB Cam Lewis will be limited, per McDermott.
  • S Micah Hyde will be limited, per McDermott.
  • S Taylor Rapp (neck) will not practice today, per McDermott.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 4-6-0

INJURIES

  • TE Luke Musgrave, who suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's game, is at home resting, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Per Rapoport, he can't travel and will not play Thursday, but no surgery is required.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 5-5-0

SIGNINGS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 4-6-0

INJURIES

  • DE Joey Bosa was placed on injured reserve for the foot sprain he suffered in Sunday's loss to Green Bay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Bosa will miss at least the next four games.


SIGNINGS

  • OLB Andrew Farmer II is being signed to the active roster from the practice, per Rapoport. 
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 7-3-0

INJURIES

  • RB De'Von Achane (knee) will practice today, with the workout determining if and how much he'll play Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 4-6-0

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 6-4-0

SIGNINGS

  • LB Blake Martinez signed to active roster from Panthers' practice squad.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 4-6-0

INJURIES

  • CB Jamel Dean appears to have avoided a serious ankle injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that Dean is considered week to week, but it is not considered to be a long injury.


SIGNINGS

  • LB J.J. Russell signed to active roster from practice squad.

