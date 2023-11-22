Around the NFL

Luke Musgrave suffered lacerated kidney in win over Chargers; Packers TE won't play vs. Detroit

Published: Nov 22, 2023 at 10:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Luke Musgrave showed tremendous toughness in Sunday's win over the Chargers, playing through a lacerated kidney that required a trip to the hospital after the game.

He's now home, resting and being monitored, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Musgrave cannot travel and will not play in Green Bay's Thanksgiving Day contest in Detroit, and his status is to be determined going forward, per Rapoport.

Musgrave avoided surgery, thankfully. He also demonstrated plenty of fortitude, which impressed his coach.

"He's got a pretty significant injury. I think it speaks to his toughness," LaFleur said during his Tuesday press conference. "He didn't say anything all game but then something came up and he called Flea (head athletic trainer Bryan Engel). He's been in the hospital. It's been pretty significant. This kid is as tough as they come. ...

"He's a guy that -- I think he's going to be a very dynamic player in time in this league. He continues to get better every time he goes out there, so obviously a significant blow for us offensively, but just like we always talk about, it's going to be opportunities for these other guys."

Musgrave suffered the injury during Sunday's game, but did not exit, playing through to the end before communicating that he was in pain. LaFleur wasn't sure whether Musgrave might require a stay on injured reserve, telling reporters "we're kind of working through everything right now."

The second-round pick has logged 33 catches for 341 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. Rookies Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims are listed behind him on Green Bay's depth chart.

