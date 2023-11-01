News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 1

Published: Nov 01, 2023 at 08:51 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-7-0

SIGNINGS

Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 3-5-0

FIRINGS

  • Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired, owner Mark Davis announced in a statement late Tuesday night. McDaniels and Ziegler were hired together from New England in 2022 and went 9-16 during their tenures. The Raiders later named linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and assistant general manager Champ Kelly as interim GM.
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 6-2-0

INJURIES

  • LT Terron Armstead (knee) will practice today after the team opened his 21-day window to come off of injured reserve, HC Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday.
  • S Jevon Holland is out of the concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany, per McDaniel.
  • S Brandon Jones is in the concussion protocol and did not travel to Germany, per McDaniel.

