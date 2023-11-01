NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- QB Jeff Driskel is being re-signed and will likely be elevated on Sunday to be Clayton Tune's backup versus Cleveland.
FIRINGS
- Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired, owner Mark Davis announced in a statement late Tuesday night. McDaniels and Ziegler were hired together from New England in 2022 and went 9-16 during their tenures. The Raiders later named linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and assistant general manager Champ Kelly as interim GM.
INJURIES
- LT Terron Armstead (knee) will practice today after the team opened his 21-day window to come off of injured reserve, HC Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday.
- S Jevon Holland is out of the concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany, per McDaniel.
- S Brandon Jones is in the concussion protocol and did not travel to Germany, per McDaniel.