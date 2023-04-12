NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 12

Around the NFL

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

VISITS

  • Auburn RB Tank Bigsby is visiting the Cardinals today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

VISITS

  • Kentucky QB Will Levis is scheduled to visit Atlanta on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

VISITS

  • Ole Miss RB Zach Evans is visiting the Panthers today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
  • Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. is scheduled to visit Carolina on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

VISITS

  • Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes is scheduled to visit Cincinnati on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

VISITS

  • Ole Miss RB Zach Evans visited the Cowboys recently, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

VISITS

  • Jackson State CB/KR Isaiah Bolden is scheduled to visit the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

VISITS

  • Alabama QB Bryce Young is on his Top 30 visit with the Texans today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

OTHER NEWS

  • The Colts converted $5 million of DT DeForest Buckner's salary this season into a signing bonus, clearing $2.5 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Buckner is set to make $19.75 million, which is now fully guaranteed.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

VISITS

  • South Carolina CB Cam Smith is scheduled for a Top 30 visit with the Jaguars on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

VISITS

  • UAB RB DeWayne McBride is visiting the Vikings today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
  • Jackson State CB/KR Isaiah Bolden is visiting the Vikings today
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

VISITS

  • Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes completed a Top 30 visit with the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

ROSTER CUTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

VISITS

  • Kentucky QB Will Levis is on a Top 30 visit with the Bucs today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

VISITS

  • WR Chris Moore is on a free-agent visit with the Titans today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
  • South Carolina CB Cam Smith is on a Top 30 visit with the Titans today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

