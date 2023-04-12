NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- Auburn RB Tank Bigsby is visiting the Cardinals today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
VISITS
- Kentucky QB Will Levis is scheduled to visit Atlanta on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
VISITS
- Ole Miss RB Zach Evans is visiting the Panthers today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
- Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. is scheduled to visit Carolina on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
VISITS
- Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes is scheduled to visit Cincinnati on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
VISITS
- Ole Miss RB Zach Evans visited the Cowboys recently, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
VISITS
- Jackson State CB/KR Isaiah Bolden is scheduled to visit the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
VISITS
- Alabama QB Bryce Young is on his Top 30 visit with the Texans today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- The Colts converted $5 million of DT DeForest Buckner's salary this season into a signing bonus, clearing $2.5 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Buckner is set to make $19.75 million, which is now fully guaranteed.
VISITS
- South Carolina CB Cam Smith is scheduled for a Top 30 visit with the Jaguars on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- UAB RB DeWayne McBride is visiting the Vikings today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
- Jackson State CB/KR Isaiah Bolden is visiting the Vikings today
VISITS
- Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes completed a Top 30 visit with the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Jamir Jones
VISITS
- Kentucky QB Will Levis is on a Top 30 visit with the Bucs today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
VISITS
- WR Chris Moore is on a free-agent visit with the Titans today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
- South Carolina CB Cam Smith is on a Top 30 visit with the Titans today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.