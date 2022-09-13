NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Dak Prescott will not be going on injured reserve following thumb surgery, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Prescott could return in 4-6 weeks.
INJURIES
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is unlikely to play Thursday night versus the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds there is optimism Allen's injury isn't anything long-term.
INJURIES
- RB Najee Harris (foot) says he "will be playing" versus the Patriots in Week 2. Harris recently underwent tests on his foot after exiting Sunday's win over the Bengals. Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that the team will need to see how Harris performs during the week before making a decision on this Sunday's game.
SIGNINGS
- LB Ryan Anderson, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- DE Da'Shawn Hand will undergo season-ending surgery for a torn quad he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.