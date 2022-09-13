Around the NFL

Colts waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following poor Week 1 performance

Sep 13, 2022
Kevin Patra

The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Rodrigo Blankenship one game into the 2022 season.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Colts are waiving the 25-year-old kicker who joined the club in 2020, per a source informed of the decision.

The Colts are signing kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad to continue battling for the gig in Week 2 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pelissero added.

Blankenship missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans, pushing it well wide right. The kicker also booted two kickoffs out of bounds.

After manning the gig for all 16 games in 2020, Blankenship played in five games for the Colts in 2021 before suffering a hip injury that sent him injured reserve. Even when Blankenship got healthy down the stretch last season, Indy elected to stick with Mike Badgley.

