Colts waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following poor Week 1 performance

The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Rodrigo Blankenship one game into the 2022 season.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Colts are waiving the 25-year-old kicker who joined the club in 2020, per a source informed of the decision.

The Colts are signing kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad to continue battling for the gig in Week 2 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pelissero added.

Blankenship missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans, pushing it well wide right. The kicker also booted two kickoffs out of bounds.