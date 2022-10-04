NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Jerome Ford (ankle) placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- DE Sam Kamara (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Curtis Weaver (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Dak Prescott (thumb) will get an update on the progress of his injured thumb during Tuesday's doctor's appointment, per team owner Jerry Jones.
INJURIES
- RB Javonte Williams (ACL) placed on injured reserve
- LB Randy Gregory (knee) placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- RB Latavius Murray signed to the team's 53-man roster
INJURIES
- RB Jonathan Taylor's status up in air for Thursday's game against the Broncos due to ankle injury, per head coach Frank Reich.
INJURIES
- S Lewis Cine (compound fracture to lower leg) will remain in London following his surgery on Tuesday to continue his initial recovery process before returning to Minnesota, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- QB Garrett Gilbert is expected to sign with the team's practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
TRYOUTS
- QB AJ McCarron among quarterback's working out, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
- QB Jake Fromm also working out as well, per Garafolo.
- S Landon Collins' workout "went well" on Monday, per Garafolo. Garafolo added there's no immediate signing but it could be revisited down the road.
INJURIES
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick is dealing with a knee injury that will "need to be managed," per head coach Mike Tomlin.
- S Terrell Edmunds remains in concussion protocol
- DT Cameron Heyward is dealing with elbow and ankle issues.
- CB Cameron Sutton has a groin injury.