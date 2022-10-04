Around the NFL

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) says he's 'super confident' he'll play Thursday vs. Colts

Published: Oct 04, 2022 at 03:15 PM
Kevin Patra

Despite being listed as limited in the Denver Broncos' walkthrough Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, quarterback Russell Wilson plans to play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilson told reporters he's "super confident" he'll play Thursday without limitations.

"Doing good. Hanging in there," he added of the shoulder, per Aric DiLalla of the team's official website.

Wilson and the Broncos' offense have struggled early in the season. The QB went 17-of-25 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. In the past three games, Wilson has not surpassed the 240-yard passing mark (340 yards in Week 1 in Seattle).

The 33-year-old quarterback isn't worried about the shoulder injury giving him trouble on the short week.

"I think when you play in a competitive game, you get banged up a couple of times here and there," Wilson said. "I'm excited Thursday night, what a special time and opportunity for us."

