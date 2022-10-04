Around the NFL

Ex-Packers, Giants ILB Blake Martinez signing with Raiders

Published: Oct 04, 2022 at 05:12 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Las Vegas is adding a tackling machine.

The Raiders are signing former Green Bay Packers and New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez to their practice squad.

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Martinez was cut by the Giants just before the season kicked off. Martinez played in the 2022 preseason, but an ACL injury limited him to only three games in 2021.

Martinez' limited campaign cut short a string of four consecutive seasons in which he posted 140-plus tackles.

Las Vegas' defense is currently 23rd in the NFL in points allowed and 22nd in yards. Though Denzel Perryman has been solid in the middle, outside linebackers Jayon Brown and Divine Deablo have struggled. Martinez, who visited with the Baltimore Ravens a few weeks prior, could potentially improve the Raiders' linebacking corps with an infusion of experience of and a proven track record of piling up tackles.

Related Content

news

Cardinals waive WR Andy Isabella after three-plus underwhelming seasons

The Arizona Cardinals are releasing former second-round pick wide receiver Andy Isabella after four seasons.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) says he's 'super confident' he'll play Thursday vs. Colts

Despite being limited with a shoulder injury, Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to speak with reps from NFL-NFLPA joint concussion investigation on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will speak with representatives from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday as part of the joint investigation into his Sept. 25 concussion evaluation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin names rookie QB Kenny Pickett as starter ahead of Bills matchup

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin officially named rookie Kenny Pickett as the team's starting quarterback ahead of Week 5's matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos LB Randy Gregory (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Broncos LB Randy Gregory will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a knee injury.

news

Jerry Jones asked if Dak Prescott (thumb) can grip a football yet: 'No, not well enough to play'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday said that Dak Prescott is unable to grip a football well enough to play, but the QB will get a clearer picture after a check-up with doctors.

news

Falcons RT McGary on 25 second-half run plays vs. Browns: 'That was a couple years' worth of Christmas'

Atlanta gashed the Browns through its running attack in the second half, which featured a scoring drive that had 14 straight run plays. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary expressed how much the offensive line appreciated the strategy.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson on QB Trevor Lawrence's five-turnover game: 'Let's hope it's a blip'

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence turned the ball over five times in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but coach Doug Pederson hopes that is just

news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett expects Melvin Gordon 'to step up' with Javonte Williams out

On Monday, following confirmation of Williams' devastating knee injury, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team still has confidence that Gordon can be a playmaker in the Broncos' offense.

news

49ers' Talanoa Hufanga on pick-six vs. Rams: 'Screens are like -- you can smell a rat when it comes to those things'

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga made a name for himself with a pick-six versus the Matthew Stafford-led Rams to seal a win on Monday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE