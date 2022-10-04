Ex-Packers, Giants ILB Blake Martinez signing with Raiders

Las Vegas is adding a tackling machine.

The Raiders are signing former Green Bay Packers and New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez to their practice squad.

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Martinez was cut by the Giants just before the season kicked off. Martinez played in the 2022 preseason, but an ACL injury limited him to only three games in 2021.

Martinez' limited campaign cut short a string of four consecutive seasons in which he posted 140-plus tackles.