Ex-Packers, Giants ILB Blake Martinez signing with Raiders

Las Vegas is adding a tackling machine.
The Raiders are signing former Green Bay Packers and New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez to their practice squad.
In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Martinez was cut by the Giants just before the season kicked off. Martinez played in the 2022 preseason, but an ACL injury limited him to only three games in 2021.
Martinez' limited campaign cut short a string of four consecutive seasons in which he posted 140-plus tackles.
Las Vegas' defense is currently 23rd in the NFL in points allowed and 22nd in yards. Though Denzel Perryman has been solid in the middle, outside linebackers Jayon Brown and Divine Deablo have struggled. Martinez, who visited with the Baltimore Ravens a few weeks prior, could potentially improve the Raiders' linebacking corps with an infusion of experience of and a proven track record of piling up tackles.