Around the NFL

Jerry Jones asked if Dak Prescott (thumb) can grip a football yet: 'No, not well enough to play'

Published: Oct 04, 2022 at 10:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dak Prescott will get an update on the progress of his injured throwing thumb during Tuesday's doctor's appointment, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't sound optimistic that the quarterback will be ready for Week 5.

Asked on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) on Tuesday morning if Prescott is able to grip the football now, Jones responded: "No, not well enough to play."

The Cowboys likely won't rule out Prescott early in the week, giving him time to see if the grip improves.

Jones noted that following surgery on Sept. 12, the Cowboys cannot expect Dak to be any further along than he is after the Week 1 injury.

"Well, I know that it's better, and I know that he's going to go out there every day and make progress towards being able to grip the ball," Jones said, via Mark Lane of Bloggin' The Boys. "I don't know that you could ask for better news, technically, physically in how it's responding, how it's healing, so to speak. And, so, all of those things are on go, and I don't know that as we go by each day if considering the injury -- considering the location of the injury -- I don't know that you could make any more progress. There's some things here about healing that I often say only the man upstairs knows how that works. But he'll have a big week and he'll be hard on himself getting it ready to go. It's all I can say."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy noted Monday that he wants to see Prescott go through a full week of prep before he returns to the field.

With Cooper Rush guiding the Cowboys to three straight victories, Dallas doesn't feel the same pressure to rush Prescott back to the field before his grip is fully restored.

Jones has had fun suggesting Rush could force a QB controversy if he plays well enough before Prescott returns. The owner slightly backed off that stance when asked Tuesday if there was a scenario or number of victories that could lead to the Cowboys sticking with Rush over a healthy Prescott.

"No, no, no," Jones said. "As I see it today."

He just couldn't help himself adding those five final words.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to speak with reps from NFL-NFLPA joint concussion investigation on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will speak with representatives from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday as part of the joint investigation into his Sept. 25 concussion evaluation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin names rookie QB Kenny Pickett as starter ahead of Bills matchup

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin officially named rookie Kenny Pickett as the team's starting quarterback ahead of Week 5's matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos LB Randy Gregory (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Broncos LB Randy Gregory will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a knee injury.

news

Falcons RT McGary on 25 second-half run plays vs. Browns: 'That was a couple years' worth of Christmas'

Atlanta gashed the Browns through its running attack in the second half, which featured a scoring drive that had 14 straight run plays. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary expressed how much the offensive line appreciated the strategy.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson on QB Trevor Lawrence's five-turnover game: 'Let's hope it's a blip'

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence turned the ball over five times in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but coach Doug Pederson hopes that is just

news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett expects Melvin Gordon 'to step up' with Javonte Williams out

On Monday, following confirmation of Williams' devastating knee injury, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team still has confidence that Gordon can be a playmaker in the Broncos' offense.

news

49ers' Talanoa Hufanga on pick-six vs. Rams: 'Screens are like -- you can smell a rat when it comes to those things'

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga made a name for himself with a pick-six versus the Matthew Stafford-led Rams to seal a win on Monday night.

news

QB Matthew Stafford: Rams offense has 'a lot to clean up' following loss to 49ers

After the Rams offense struggled against a great 49ers defense Monday, Los Angeles is now 2-2 through four games for the first time in the Sean McVay era.

news

Deebo Samuel ignites 49ers' win with 57-yard tackle-breaking touchdown: 'Breaking tackles is something I do all the time'

Niners WR Deebo Samuel skied up for Garoppolo's throw before weaving and rumbling through would-be Rams tacklers on his way to a second-quarter touchdown that set the tone for a 24-9 San Francisco win over rival Los Angeles on Monday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Rams

On the strength of three touchdowns of more than 30 yards -- including a scintillating 57-yard touchdown catch and run by Deebo Samuel -- the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE