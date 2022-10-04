Jerry Jones asked if Dak Prescott (thumb) can grip a football yet: 'No, not well enough to play'

Dak Prescott will get an update on the progress of his injured throwing thumb during Tuesday's doctor's appointment, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't sound optimistic that the quarterback will be ready for Week 5.

Asked on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) on Tuesday morning if Prescott is able to grip the football now, Jones responded: "No, not well enough to play."

The Cowboys likely won't rule out Prescott early in the week, giving him time to see if the grip improves.

Jones noted that following surgery on Sept. 12, the Cowboys cannot expect Dak to be any further along than he is after the Week 1 injury.

"Well, I know that it's better, and I know that he's going to go out there every day and make progress towards being able to grip the ball," Jones said, via Mark Lane of Bloggin' The Boys. "I don't know that you could ask for better news, technically, physically in how it's responding, how it's healing, so to speak. And, so, all of those things are on go, and I don't know that as we go by each day if considering the injury -- considering the location of the injury -- I don't know that you could make any more progress. There's some things here about healing that I often say only the man upstairs knows how that works. But he'll have a big week and he'll be hard on himself getting it ready to go. It's all I can say."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy noted Monday that he wants to see Prescott go through a full week of prep before he returns to the field.

With Cooper Rush guiding the Cowboys to three straight victories, Dallas doesn't feel the same pressure to rush Prescott back to the field before his grip is fully restored.

Jones has had fun suggesting Rush could force a QB controversy if he plays well enough before Prescott returns. The owner slightly backed off that stance when asked Tuesday if there was a scenario or number of victories that could lead to the Cowboys sticking with Rush over a healthy Prescott.

"No, no, no," Jones said. "As I see it today."