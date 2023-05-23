NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- S Damar Hamlin is in attendance for Bills OTAs but is not practicing, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Tuesday. "We're just gonna continue to take it one day at a time and just support Damar in every way possible," said McDermott. "I'm not gonna get into specifics, where he is at what hour. He's in the building working and taking it one day at a time."
ROSTER CUTS
- K Brandon McManus has been released after nine seasons.
SIGNINGS
- RB Austin Ekeler has agreed to a revised contract that adds $1.75 million in reachable incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source. Ekeler, who requested a trade this offseason over his contract, is expected to attend mandatory minicamp.
SIGNINGS
- WR Lucky Jackson
ROSTER CUTS
- OLB Kenny Willekes
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall isn't ready to practice yet as he continues rehab from a torn ACL, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday.
- OT Mekhi Becton isn't ready to practice yet as he continues rehab from a dislocated kneecap in Week 1 of last season, per Saleh.
- OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) is ready to practice, per Saleh. Vera-Tucker suffered torn triceps in Week 7 of last season.