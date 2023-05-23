Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 23

Published: May 23, 2023 at 11:46 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

  • S Damar Hamlin is in attendance for Bills OTAs but is not practicing, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Tuesday. "We're just gonna continue to take it one day at a time and just support Damar in every way possible," said McDermott. "I'm not gonna get into specifics, where he is at what hour. He's in the building working and taking it one day at a time."
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS

  • RB Austin Ekeler has agreed to a revised contract that adds $1.75 million in reachable incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source. Ekeler, who requested a trade this offseason over his contract, is expected to attend mandatory minicamp.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

  • WR Lucky Jackson


ROSTER CUTS

New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • RB Breece Hall isn't ready to practice yet as he continues rehab from a torn ACL, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday.
  • OT Mekhi Becton isn't ready to practice yet as he continues rehab from a dislocated kneecap in Week 1 of last season, per Saleh.
  • OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) is ready to practice, per Saleh. Vera-Tucker suffered torn triceps in Week 7 of last season. 

