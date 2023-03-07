Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 7

Published: Mar 07, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

FRANCHISE TAG


COACHING NEWS

  • Dennard Wilson has been named the Ravens' new defensive backs coach, the team announced. Wilson spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia under the same title. 
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

COACHING NEWS

  • Gus Bradley is being retained as the Colts defensive coordinator while Notre Dame's Brian Mason has been hired as the team's new special teams coordinator on Shane Steichen's staff. 
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 14-3-0

ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

FREE AGENCY

  • K Matt Gay will not be receiving the franchise or transition tag and is set to hit the free-agent market, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per a source. 
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 9-8-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

FREE AGENCY

  • CB Jonathan Jones won't be franchise tagged and is set to hit the free-agent market, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source. 
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS

New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 9-7-1

SIGNINGS

  • QB Daniel Jones and the Giants agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $160 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the agreement. The pact includes $35 million additional in incentives, per Rapoport.


FRANCHISE TAG

  • RB Saquon Barkley is being given the non-exclusive franchise tag with quarterback Daniel Jones coming to an agreement on a long-term extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday. Barkley will stay with the Giants for at least one more season and is due to make $10.091 million in 2023.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ROSTER CUTS

  • LT Donovan Smith is being released in a cap-saving move, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

