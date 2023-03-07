NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- OLB Lorenzo Carter is signing a two-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
FRANCHISE TAG
- QB Lamar Jackson was given the non-exclusive franchise tag designation on Tuesday, NFL network insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
COACHING NEWS
- Dennard Wilson has been named the Ravens' new defensive backs coach, the team announced. Wilson spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia under the same title.
SIGNINGS
- DT Ben Stille (exclusive rights tender)
- CB Thomas Graham Jr. (exclusive rights tender)
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- QB E.J. Perry
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Frank Clark's release was announced by the Chiefs on Tuesday.
FREE AGENCY
- K Matt Gay will not be receiving the franchise or transition tag and is set to hit the free-agent market, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- DB Elijah Campbell (exclusive rights tender)
ROSTER CUTS
FREE AGENCY
- CB Jonathan Jones won't be franchise tagged and is set to hit the free-agent market, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- DB Ugo Amadi
SIGNINGS
- QB Daniel Jones and the Giants agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $160 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the agreement. The pact includes $35 million additional in incentives, per Rapoport.
FRANCHISE TAG
- RB Saquon Barkley is being given the non-exclusive franchise tag with quarterback Daniel Jones coming to an agreement on a long-term extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday. Barkley will stay with the Giants for at least one more season and is due to make $10.091 million in 2023.
ROSTER CUTS
- LT Donovan Smith is being released in a cap-saving move, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.