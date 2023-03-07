Lorenzo Carter returning to Falcons on two-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons kept one free agent off the market.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Falcons are signing pass rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year contract, per sources informed of the situation.
The team has since announced the news.
The former New York Giants third-round pick inked a one-year deal in ATL last offseason. The 27-year-old had a solid campaign, earning four sacks, an interception for a touchdown and a career-high 58 tackles. Perhaps more importantly, Carter played all 17 games after injury concerns during his time in New York.
The Falcons have needed edge-rush help for years and smartly didn't let a stellar, still-growing player out of the building. Atlanta should still look to upgrade the position, but retaining Carter is a positive first step in the offseason plan to solve the defensive issues that have lurked for years.