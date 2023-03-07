Lorenzo Carter returning to Falcons on two-year deal

Around the NFL

Published: Mar 07, 2023 at 08:36 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons kept one free agent off the market.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Falcons are signing pass rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year contract, per sources informed of the situation.

The team has since announced the news.

The former New York Giants third-round pick inked a one-year deal in ATL last offseason. The 27-year-old had a solid campaign, earning four sacks, an interception for a touchdown and a career-high 58 tackles. Perhaps more importantly, Carter played all 17 games after injury concerns during his time in New York.

The Falcons have needed edge-rush help for years and smartly didn't let a stellar, still-growing player out of the building. Atlanta should still look to upgrade the position, but retaining Carter is a positive first step in the offseason plan to solve the defensive issues that have lurked for years.

