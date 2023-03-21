NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 21

Around the NFL

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

RETIREMENTS

  • DL Eddie Goldman has been reinstated from the reserve/retired list. Goldman announced his retirement last year.


SIGNINGS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • OT David Quessenberry has agreed to terms on a deal with the Bills, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SIGNINGS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

RETIREMENTS

  • Former Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons. Hightower won three Super Bowls with New England.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS


VISITS

  • RB prospect Bijan Robinson is taking a pre-draft visit with the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

Cowboys adding RB Ronald Jones after releasing Ezekiel Elliott

Former Buccaneers and Chiefs running back Ronald Jones has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday.

Patriots linebacker, three-time Super Bowl champion Dont'a Hightower announces retirement

Former New England Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Dont'a Hightower announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons.

New Titans DE Arden Key 'felt disrespected' by former team, AFC South rival Jaguars

Tennessee Titans defensive end Arden Key said in his introductory presser that he "felt disrespected" by the Jaguars.

Packers' Mark Murphy addresses Aaron Rodgers situation: 'I'm sworn to secrecy not to say anything'

The last time Packers president Mark Murphy spoke about Aaron Rodgers, it fanned some flames. So this time around, the CEO is zippering his lips. Speaking Monday at the Wisconsin Tech Summit at Lambeau Field, Murphy joked when asked about the Rodgers situation.

Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson has 'no bad blood' with Eagles: 'You got to do what's best for your family'

The moment it was reported C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Lions, the social media scuttle suggested something went awry with his negotiations with the Eagles. The DB addressed the fallout in his intro presser on Monday.

Austin Ekeler has 'great relationship' with Chargers but 'relentlessly pursuing' opportunity for better deal

After receiving permission to explore trade options, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler clarified that the request is only contract-based and has nothing to do with his relationship with the organization.

Former Panthers, Patriots QB Cam Newton announces he'll throw at Auburn on Tuesday

AP NFL 2015 Most Valuable Player Cam Newton, who hasn't played since the 2021 season, announced via social media on Monday his plans to throw at his alma mater Auburn's pro day on Tuesday.

Bills sign ex-Patriots RB Damien Harris after losing Devin Singletary

The Bills are signing former New England Patriots back Damien Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

QB Joshua Dobbs is signing a one-year deal with the Browns to be Deshaun Watson's backup, his agent Mike McCartney announced Monday.

news

After waiting to be sent elsewhere for close to a calendar year (if not longer, depending on who you ask), former Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is happy to be in Dallas with the Cowboys, where he sees an opportunity to make an impact on a team that expects to win.

news

Texans signing ex-Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, ex-Bills RB Devin Singletary

Houston is adding some firepower on offense. The Texans are signing former Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and former Bills running back Devin Singletary.

