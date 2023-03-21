NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
RETIREMENTS
- DL Eddie Goldman has been reinstated from the reserve/retired list. Goldman announced his retirement last year.
- WR Mack Hollins
- OT David Quessenberry has agreed to terms on a deal with the Bills, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
- LB Matthew Adams
- CB Mike Ford
- RB Ronald Jones has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
- OL Chuma Edoga
- WR Isaiah McKenzie is signing with the Colts, per his agents.
- DT Derrick Nnadi is re-signing with the Chiefs, per his agents.
RETIREMENTS
- Former Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons. Hightower won three Super Bowls with New England.
- RB prospect Bijan Robinson is taking a pre-draft visit with the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
