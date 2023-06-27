NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- OLB Lukas Van Ness, a first-round pick taken No. 13 overall, signed his rookie contract, per the transaction wire.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Tuli Tuipulotu, a 2023 second-round pick, signed his rookie contract on Monday, the team announced.
INJURIES
- QB Brock Purdy (elbow) is traveled to Jacksonville Monday to throw with QB coach Will Hewlett and orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely, serving as another sign Purdy is progressing through his rehabilitation following elbow surgery and remains on track to be ready for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.