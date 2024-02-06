 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 6

Published: Feb 06, 2024 at 08:44 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 13-4-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Former special teams coordinator Jerry Rosberg is no longer expected to be hired to a staff position as talks did not end in a deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 12-5-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Former Vikings head coach and Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is scheduled to interview for the current DC opening on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is being hired as the team's linebackers coach/run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

