NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 6

- Former special teams coordinator Jerry Rosberg is no longer expected to be hired to a staff position as talks did not end in a deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- Former Vikings head coach and Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is scheduled to interview for the current DC opening on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- Former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is being hired as the team's linebackers coach/run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.