Dolphins hiring ex-Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as defensive assistant 

Joe Barry's mercurial time in Green Bay hasn't stopped him from landing on his feet in Miami.
The Dolphins are hiring former Packers defensive coordinator Barry as their linebackers coach/run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning.
Barry's hiring comes just less than two weeks after the Packers parted ways with him following three seasons.
Barry being tasked as the Dolphins' run game coordinator will raise some eyebrows after the Packers gave up the 28th-most rushing yards per league in 2023.
However, Barry's defense rose to the occasion in a Super Wild Card Weekend upset of the Dallas Cowboys, which proved to be a final highlight in a Packers tenure in which Barry was often under fire.
The postseason upset wasn't enough for Barry to retain his job in Green Bay, but it's enough for him to quickly pivot to Miami, where he'll work under the Dolphins' newest defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver,