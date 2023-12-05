NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence suffered a right ankle sprain in Monday's game versus the Bengals, per head coach Doug Pederson.
- WR Christian Kirk suffered a core muscle injury and will likely require surgery, per Pederson.
INJURIES
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) is "making progress" but may not play this week, per head coach Brian Daboll.
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) will not practice on Tuesday, per Daboll.
- DE Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) will not practice, per Daboll.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Tommy DeVito will start in Week 14's Monday game versus the Packers, per Daboll. Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor will be the backup, Daboll added.
SIGNINGS
- QB Brett Rypien is being signed off of the Seahawks' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Tim Boyle is being released, Pelissero reported, per sources. Boyle started the past two games for New York this season.