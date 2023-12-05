News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 5

Published: Dec 05, 2023 at 01:00 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence suffered a right ankle sprain in Monday's game versus the Bengals, per head coach Doug Pederson.
  • WR Christian Kirk suffered a core muscle injury and will likely require surgery, per Pederson.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

  • TE Darren Waller (hamstring) is "making progress" but may not play this week, per head coach Brian Daboll.
  • OT Evan Neal (ankle) will not practice on Tuesday, per Daboll.
  • DE Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) will not practice, per Daboll.


OTHER NEWS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 4-8-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB Brett Rypien is being signed off of the Seahawks' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.


ROSTER CUTS

  • QB Tim Boyle is being released, Pelissero reported, per sources. Boyle started the past two games for New York this season.

