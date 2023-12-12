NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- QB Malik Cunningham signed off Patriots' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- WR Devin Duvernay suffered a back injury during Sunday's win over the Rams and is being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Rapoport added that Duvernay will not need to undergo surgery and should be available for the playoffs.
INJURIES
- RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) is expected to play again at some point this season, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters. Taylor has missed the past two games and his status is TBD for Saturday's game against the Steelers.
INJURIES
- QB Justin Herbert will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery to repair the broken index finger on his right (throwing) hand. The team announced Herbert also will be placed on injured reserve.