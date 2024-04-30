 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 30

Published: Apr 30, 2024 at 11:49 AM Updated: Apr 30, 2024 at 12:30 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

  • QB John Paddock was among 10 undrafted free agents signed by the club.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SIGNINGS

  • RB ﻿﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿﻿ officially signed his contract and is expected to join team for workouts this week.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

  • TE Messiah Swinson was among eight undrafted free agents signed by the club.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

ROSTER CUTS


SIGNINGS

  • WR Joshua Cephus was among 13 undrafted free-agent signings announced by the club.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

ROSTER CUTS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.