NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- QB John Paddock was among 10 undrafted free agents signed by the club.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Odafe Oweh's fifth-year option was picked up by the club.
SIGNINGS
- C Brian Allen, per his agency
SIGNINGS
- RB Ezekiel Elliott officially signed his contract and is expected to join team for workouts this week.
SIGNINGS
- TE Messiah Swinson was among eight undrafted free agents signed by the club.
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- WR Joshua Cephus was among 13 undrafted free-agent signings announced by the club.
ROSTER CUTS